Considering generative AI as a technology enabler





The organization lists generative artificial intelligence among the current technology enablers in schools in its Consortium for School Networkings 2024 Driving K12 Innovation report. CoSN defines technology enablers as tools that schools can use to overcome the hurdles that force schools to slow down or take a leap forward, and leverage accelerators, a megatrend that motivates and speeds up innovation. It is defined as

Since OpenAI released ChatGPT in November 2022, generative AI has taken the tech world by storm, making headlines and sparking federal policy. Its proliferation is impacting technology users in every industry, and K-12 education is no exception.

Where do schools stand on AI?

Generative AI is primarily used by teachers, as evidenced by recent research and popular sessions at educational technology conferences. Intelligent's research found that 98% of teachers use his ChatGPT in some way, and 97% of teachers use her ChatGPT to create lesson plans.

The use of this technology in schools is likely to continue to increase as companies such as Microsoft and Google release their own generative AI solutions.

Microsoft Copilot AI was announced in September 2023 as a simple, seamless experience available on Windows 11, Microsoft 365, and web browsers with Edge and Bing. According to Microsoft's blog post, it can work as an app or appear automatically when you right-click when you need it.

Google's AI solution Gemini, formerly known as Bard, debuted in December 2023. It was built from the ground up to be multimodal. That is, the text, code, audio, images and videos featured in his Google blog post by Demis Hassabis, his CEO and co-founder of Google DeepMind.

Yet, as technology advances rapidly, school policy continues to lag behind. According to an Education Week survey conducted in November and December 2023, 79% of educators said their school districts do not have a clear AI policy.

Additionally, the Intelligent survey found that 8 out of 10 teachers approve of student use of AI, while 20 percent of Education Week survey respondents said their school districts do not allow student use of AI. I answered that it is prohibited. 7% said it is prohibited for all users. This adds to confusion and, for students, inequalities. Some people learn how to work with technology in the classroom, others explore it at home without instruction, and others don't have access at all.

Other notable trends in CoSN 2024 K12 Innovation Report

Generative AI has not previously featured in one of the CoSN Driving K12 Innovation annual reports, but last year's report referred to AI in general as a technology enabler.

Other technology enablers included in this year's report, analytics and adaptive technologies, and rich digital ecosystems, have appeared in some form in numerous previous reports dating back to 2019.

Meanwhile, untethered broadband and connectivity did not feature in this year's report as a technology enabler for the first time since it first appeared on the list in 2021.

There were other big changes among accelerators in this year's report. For the first time this year, CoSN called the change in attitude toward demonstrating accelerator learning a “change,” but social and emotional learning was not included in the report for the first time since 2020.

Meanwhile, building human capabilities in leaders, named a catalyst in the 2024 report, has emerged nearly every year since 2019.

Regarding hurdles, cybersecurity returned to the report for the first time since 2020. Other hurdles raised this year include attracting and retaining educators and IT professionals, and increasing innovation and inertia in the education system.

