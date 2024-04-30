Former Google employees who appeared in court during Israeli protests claim they were illegally fired





A group of former Google employees have filed a federal labor complaint alleging they were wrongfully fired by the company for their involvement in an internal protest over its business relationship with the Israeli government.

Jane Chan, a spokeswoman for No Tech for Apartheid, which organizes the protests, said the complaint, filed late Monday with the National Labor Relations Board, calls for peaceful, non-disruptive protests to improve working conditions. The lawsuit alleges that Google illegally retaliated against workers who protested.

The workers are seeking reinstatement, unpaid wages, and a commitment from Google leadership not to retaliate against workers for their legitimate collective protests, Chung said in a release.

The suit alleges that by firing employees, Google interfered with workers' rights under U.S. labor law to seek better working conditions. X/@Nortech Apartheid

Zelda Montes, one of nine employees arrested for trespassing during office protests, said Google illegally punished people who spoke out against its profits and its complicity in genocide. He said the company is trying to instill fear in employees by threatening them with abuse or retaliation.

Pro-Palestinian staff, many wearing traditional Arab scarves and masks, storm an office building, prompting Google to withdraw from the $1.2 billion Project Nimbus deal in which Google and Amazon provide cloud services to Israel. demanded.

A copy of the complaint was not immediately available to The Post. Representatives for the workers and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the situation.

As the Post reported earlier this month, Google fired 28 employees for participating in 10-hour sit-ins at its offices in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood and Sunnyvale, California.

Chris Rakow, Google's vice president of global security, said in a company-wide memo obtained by the Post that they have taken over office space, desecrated our property and physically destroyed the work of other Google employees. He said he had interfered. Their behavior was unacceptable, extremely disruptive, and made colleagues feel threatened. ”

The company later confirmed that it had terminated an unspecified number of additional employees who were found to have been directly involved in the subversive activities after an internal investigation.

No Tech For Apartheid claims that more than 50 Google employees have been laid off in total, but the company would not comment on that number.

The group also claims that some bystanders who did not participate were fired.

Google announced this month that it had fired 28 employees who disrupted work at unspecified offices during the Project Nimbus protests. Twitch/Notech 4 Apartheid

Protesters posted live streams, photos and videos of their antics on social media, including the moment the employee was given a final warning and arrested by local police.

The company's activists claim the technology could be weaponized against locals in Gaza, but Google says Project Nimbus is a highly sensitive technology related to weapons and intelligence services. It states that it is not intended for high, sensitive, or military workloads.

A spokesperson for the NLRB confirmed that the board received the unfair labor practice complaint and is in the process of documenting it.

Workers claim the project is helping Israel develop military tools. AP

The Board will investigate the allegation and, if determined to have merit, will seek to reach a settlement between the parties.

If a settlement is not reached, the board can file a formal complaint against the company and seek disciplinary action.

Google said everyone whose employment was terminated was personally and conclusively involved in disruptive activities within the company's buildings.

