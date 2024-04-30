39 NORTH enters first year of growth with new collaboration hub and team expansion, focused on critical infrastructure to support AGTECH innovation





ST. LOUIS, MO, April 30, 2024 – Since its founding as a nonprofit organization in April 2023, the 39 North AgTech Innovation District has made significant progress in advancing three strategic pillars: . Supported the start-up and expansion of 39 northern companies. Fostering the development and expansion of St. Louis' agri-food technology story.

“39 North was founded on partnerships, and partnerships are in the DNA of our organization,” said Executive Director Emily Rose Busch. “Our founding anchor institutions saw the potential for this organization to accelerate our region’s agritech ecosystem, and their leadership has ensured that our collaborative, action-oriented ethos will lead to this It propelled us forward at a rate that none of us could have predicted in that first year.”

On May 1, 39 North will open a new physical expression of its collaborative spirit: the 39 North Collaboration Hub at EDGE@BRDG. The 10,000 square foot space will serve as a vibrant hub and gathering place for 39 organizations across the North to convene the region's agricultural technology/agri-food technology community. The hub includes key features such as:

The 39 North headquarters is where the community can interact with the 39 North team and learn more about the organization and upcoming projects. A co-working area for agri-tech and agri-food tech companies and organizations. We have several event/meeting spaces that can be booked for small to large gatherings. The lobby will feature exhibits highlighting the 39 North community's agritech/agrifood technology companies, innovators, collaborators, and investors.

“Benson Hill, as the anchor institution for 39 North, recognized an opportunity to contribute in a meaningful way by offering us the option to lease unused space next to our corporate headquarters,” said Rose Busch. he said. “The 39 North Collaboration Hub will showcase our 'vibe' to the world and open innovation available to students, entrepreneurs, innovators, producers and visitors who see value in what we are building in St. Louis. It acts as a space. ”

Strategic team growth

Through a multi-year grant from the Missouri Technology Corporation (MTC) MOBEC program, 39 North is expanding its team and filling two key staff roles. Dr. Rishi Massaria recently joined the organization as his Director of Programs, a key strategic position to help the Innovation District achieve each of his three pillars. In the coming months, 39 North will energize the Collaborative Hub and add Community Managers to help build intentional and meaningful connections across the 39 North ecosystem.

Infrastructure growth plan

The MTC grant will also provide a full-scale expansion of 39 North's physical footprint to inform plans for the development of specialized facilities that will allow agtech companies to conduct research and development, grow their operations, and scale. It is also used to initiate an evaluation. The goal is to better understand the current situation and growth opportunities and identify strategic nodes of activity such as potential new research spaces, greenhouses, key amenities, and optimal construction options to support growing agritech companies. is to create a point. PGAV Planners will remain tasked with leading the project, with the evaluation expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Graduation space pre-construction survey

While a district-wide evaluation is underway, Rose Busch and the 39 North Committee have recognized from day one that there is an unmet need for shared lab and office space for companies graduating from the Helix Center incubator. I did. Through a partnership with the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center and a grant from the St. Louis County Port Authority, 39 North is currently studying three buildings in the Innovation District and completing the necessary pre-construction work for the development of one of the buildings. has completed a design and planning study. This space will be used as a “graduation space”.

Building national partnerships for greater impact

Last September, to expand its reach beyond the St. Louis area, 39 North became a founding member of AgTech Nation, a national agri-food innovation network powered by AgStart. AgTech Nation is working to build a national network of entrepreneurial support organizations, a “network of networks” focused on agri-food innovation, sharing assets and resources across regions, climate zones and crop types. doing.

Additionally, 39 North will partner with the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG), a national organization with a strong presence in St. Louis, to host an AgTech Investor Symposium at 39 North in the fourth quarter of 2024. In Raleigh, North Carolina, we have spent the past two years bringing together investors, businesses, and corporations to discuss funding trends in the field and build connections to advance agricultural technology nationwide.

“In our first year as a nonprofit organization with a dedicated staff, it is exciting to see the progress we are making in furthering 39 North and its mission,” said 39 North, CEO of CoverCres, Inc. said North Board Chairman Mike DeCamp. “I would like to thank the talented members of the 39 North Board for their contributions and recognize the incredible passion, vision and leadership of Emily Rose-Busch. 39 North would not be where it is today without her. .”

About the 39 North AgTech Innovation District

39 North is a vibrant innovation district that fosters innovation in agricultural and agri-food technologies and fosters access to infrastructure, talent and capital to advance ideas from the lab to the market. This nonprofit organization was founded in 2023 by his seven major institutions: Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, Bayer Crop Science, Cover Cres Inc., Benson Hill, St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, City of Creve Coeur, and Greater St. Louis Inc. I did. For more information, visit 39northstl.org. Follow @39northSTL.

Media Contact: Karla Roeber, [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newswise.com/articles/39-north-marks-its-first-year-of-growth-with-new-collaboration-hub-expanded-team-and-focus-on-critical-infrastructure-to-support-agtech-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos