Chapman University Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics Sponsors OCTANE's Technology Innovation Forum

Cynthia West spotlights sales strategy and entrepreneurial innovation at Orange County's premier tech event

This is a unique opportunity for budding entrepreneurs to gain strategic knowledge and strengthen internal capabilities in the challenging world of technology startups. ”

— Dr. Cynthia West

ORANGE, Calif., April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Chapman University's Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics is hosting OC Innovation Week, April 29-April 29 We are proud to sponsor the much-anticipated Tech Innovation Forum, a highlight of . May 3, 2024. Set in the vibrant hub of UCI Beer Applied Innovation and AV Irvine, this premier event invites attendees to explore and invest in Orange County's dynamic and fast-growing innovation environment.

The week brought together more than 810 attendees, including more than 150 investors and 35 pitched startups, and more than 30 sessions aimed at showcasing and increasing the region's technology and entrepreneurial capabilities. is scheduled to be held. The Tech Innovation Forum is designed to not only celebrate achievements, but also foster meaningful connections and discussions that move the industry forward.

Dr. Cynthia West, Director of the Leatherby Center and Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship, will be a featured speaker in a special “Brunch with the Experts” session. This unique event provides attendees with the rare opportunity to have one-on-one conversations with executives, experienced entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. Her Dr. Wests session titled “Creating a Sales Process for Your Startup” will cover the essentials for building a robust sales framework to launch and scale your startup for high growth. Dig into the sides. This approach not only provides entrepreneurs with a clear path forward, but also leverages human emotion and reverse psychology to significantly improve sales results and profits.

“OC Innovation Week sits at the intersection of aspiration and innovation, providing a platform for innovative ideas to emerge and grow,” said Dr. Cynthia West. “We are excited to share our insights on how startups can leverage sales methodologies and frameworks to position their companies for exponential growth. This is a unique opportunity for the company to gain strategic knowledge and strengthen its capabilities in the challenging world of technology startups.”

Brunch with an Expert participants will receive two 35-minute sessions with experts like Dr. West on a first-come, first-served basis. This event provides an opportunity to expand your professional network and gain critical first-hand advice and insight to navigate the complexities of the technology industry.

We invite everyone interested in technology and innovation to join us at this year's OC Innovation Week. Witness first-hand the best Orange County has to offer in technology and entrepreneurship, and attend events where the future of innovation is being shaped.

Event Details: What: OC Innovation Week Technology Innovation Forum Date: April 29, 2024, May 3, 2024 Location: UCI Beall Applied Innovation & AV Irvine, Orange County, California

For more information about the event and to register, visit the OC Innovation Weeks website.

About Chapman University Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship's vision is to inspire, educate and empower the next generation of talent to be entrepreneurial. To teach students how to innovate and take risks, whether they start their own venture or work within a company. Through our curriculum and incubator, we provide the next generation of talent with hands-on experience and teach them how to develop, scale and launch their own ventures as future global citizens in the world economy.

More information: https://www.chapman.edu/research/institutes-and-centers/leatherby-center/index.aspx

About Chapman University Founded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university located in Orange, California, approximately 40 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman University serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students with a student-to-faculty ratio of 12:1. Students can choose from 123 areas of study across her 11 universities and receive a personalized education. Chapman is classified as an R2 “high research activity” institution by the Carnegie classification. Chapman University students learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty, including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur Fellows, published authors, and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced Rhodes Scholars, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars, and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious honor society. www.chapman.edu.

