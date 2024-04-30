Apple hires dozens of AI experts from Google for secret Zurich lab





Apple has poached dozens of artificial intelligence experts from Google to set up a “secret European lab” in Zurich to build new AI models and products, according to a paywalled Financial Times report. It is said to have accommodated a new staff team for the mission.

Apple has hired at least 36 experts from Google since 2018, when it hired John Gianandrea to become its top AI executive, based on an analysis of LinkedIn profiles conducted by the FT.

Apple's main AI team works in California and Seattle, but the company recently expanded an office dedicated to AI work in Zurich, Switzerland. Apple's acquisition of local AI startups FaceShift (VR) and Fashwell (image recognition) is believed to have influenced the decision to build a secret laboratory known as Vision Lab in the city.

Employees based at the lab have been involved in Apple's research into the underlying technology that powers OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot and similar products based on large-scale language models (LLMs), according to the report. The focus is on designing more advanced AI models that incorporate text and visual input to generate responses to queries.

The report suggests that Apple's recent work on LLM is a natural evolution of the company's work on Siri over the past decade.

The company has long recognized the potential of neural networks, a form of AI inspired by the way neurons interact in the human brain, and the technology behind breakthrough products such as ChatGPT. I did.

“Siri is a great tool for people who want to learn more about Siri,” said Chuck Wooters, a conversational AI and LLM expert who joined Apple in December 2013 and worked on Siri for almost two years. “One of the pushes that was happening within the Siri group while I was there was that they were big proponents of neural networks, even back in the day before large-scale language models were popular.”

Apple's core AI group now includes prominent former Google talent, including Giannandrea, the former head of Google Brain, which is now part of DeepMind. Samy Bengio, who currently serves as Apple's senior director of AI and ML research, was also previously a lead AI scientist at Google. The same goes for Ruoming Pang, who leads Apple's “Foundation Models” team, which focuses on large-scale language models. Pan previously led AI voice recognition research at Google.

In 2016, Apple acquired Perceptual Machines, a company founded by Carnegie Mellon University's Ruslan Salakhutdinov that uses AI to generate image detection. Salakhatdinov is considered a key figure in the history of neural networks, having studied under the technology's “godfather” Jeffrey Hinton at the University of Toronto. Hinton left Google last year, citing concerns about the dangers of generative AI.

Salakhutdinov told the FT that one reason for Apple's slow rollout of AI is that its language models tend to provide inaccurate or questionable answers. ” He said.

iOS 18 is rumored to include new generative AI features for Siri, Spotlight, Shortcuts, Apple Music, Messages, Health, Keynote, Numbers, Pages, and other apps. These features are expected to be enabled by Apple's on-device LLM, but Apple is also said to be discussing partnerships with his Google, OpenAI, and Baidu.

The first look at Apple's planned AI features is expected to be announced in a little over a month, with iOS 18 set to debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference starting June 10th.

