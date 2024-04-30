Coroner warns after blunder in which deadly AstraZeneca coronavirus jab was administered to healthy 28-year-old man





On March 21, 2021, Mr Reid received his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Mr Longstaff said: “When Alex was advised to get vaccinated early, we didn't know why and no one could tell him.”

Just a month later, official advice was issued that people under 30 should not receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as a first dose.

Government vaccine advisers had recommended that recipients under this age be given the AstraZeneca alternative because of the risk of blood clots.

Mr. Reed received his second vaccination in May. He was given the AstraZeneca vaccine as he had already received the vaccine as his first dose.

Mr Reid died on June 29 at Leeds General Hospital from a blood clot in his brain. The coroner recorded the cause of death as vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia, a new condition linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine that has killed more than 80 people in the UK and left hundreds more seriously disabled. It is suspected that he caused this.

Mr Longstaff recorded a conclusion to the story which reflected that Alex's death was linked to the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination.

Alex might not have died

The coroner said: “Had a clearly incorrect BMI not been recorded, or an issue raised by the relevant IT systems at the time of entry, Alex would not have been classified as vulnerable and would not have been offered the vaccination. '' before the guidance was released. People under 30 should not have received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and would not have died if they had.

Mr Longstaff wrote to, among other things, the national chief clinical information officer and the chief information officer of NHS England.

In my opinion, I believe that action should be taken to prevent future deaths and that you or your organization have the authority to take such action, he said.

Organizations must respond to his recommendations within 56 days.

Mr Longstaff's warning comes after AstraZeneca acknowledged for the first time in court documents that its coronavirus vaccine may cause a rare side effect of blood clots accompanied by low platelet counts. It is.

Mr Reid's distraught parents previously told the Telegraph of their ordeal. They said the death of their happy, healthy, precious and beloved son was unacceptable, immoral and fundamentally wrong, and they said that AstraZeneca and the government should continue to support the small number of people who died or were seriously affected as a result of blood clots. They accused people of ignoring them in favor of a quick resolution. Rolling out vaccines during a pandemic.

