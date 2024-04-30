Tips for writing an effective resume from a former Google recruiter





When it comes to resumes, there are certain conventions you want to eliminate. Don't write long sentences under your job title. Don't write generic, task-oriented phrases that don't give you a sense of what you accomplished in the role. Do not include a line indicating what role you are applying for.

None of these will help impress the hiring manager why you are the right person for the job and why they should move forward with your candidacy.

However, there are phrases you should include to catch the recruiter's attention. Nolan Church, a former Google recruiter and current CEO of salary data company FairComp, recommends:

“All that matters is your influence.”

Church's number one rule for job seekers is to focus on how you've improved your business. “The only thing worth noting is your impact,” he says of your resume. Think about clear, concrete outcomes that outline it.

Some industries make it easier than others. For example, “marketing has core metrics,” he says. “And that typically boils down to leads, opportunities, and impressions on the website.” Quantify the impact by saying, for example, “He helped double the impressions on the website.” will help you. Think about and characterize the metrics that measure success in your role.

“If you don't have individual metrics, you need team metrics,” he says. Citing an example from his own management work, he says he would write, “My team improved the candidate experience for him by X points.''

And be sure to include your best accomplishments at the top. “The first sentence has to be the most impactful thing I've ever done,” he says.

“You cannot use multiple keywords in a sentence”

Recruiters often talk about using keywords in your resume and words in your job description that are specifically relevant to the role. Use them, Church says, but don't overdo it.

Sentences containing “multiple adjectives and keywords that appear in either LinkedIn searches or job descriptions” can end up sounding like nonsense, or “word salad,” he says. Your resume should also reflect your ability to communicate clearly and concisely.

The rule of thumb is to “include the most important words” every time you make an impactful statement, he said, adding, “Using more than one keyword in a sentence is not allowed.” .

“For example, if you're talking about machine learning as a good skill for your job, you don't have to say 'machine learning' and 'AI' and 'LLM' all together,” he says. One sentence. Choose the punchiest one to describe your accomplishment.

