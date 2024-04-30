Musicians balance GenAI innovation with compensation rights





Jen Anderson Miller is leading a new movement to protect musicians' rights to be compensated for their work used to train generative AI systems.

Anderson Miller, CEO and co-founder of music licensing and technology company Audiosocket, said that while AI is a useful tool, the GenAI system does not compensate musicians for using copyrighted music. training poses a threat to artists' rights and livelihoods.

This isn't the first time musicians have had to fight to get paid for their work. When the digital music era arrived in the late 1990s, Napster allowed consumers to download songs from their favorite artists without paying. Licensing systems have evolved as major artists battle platforms. Currently, streaming music platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music pay artists when users stream their music.

Anderson-Miller is bullish on Spotify's GenAI music applications, including its new AI playlist feature. Currently in beta, music consumers will be able to create custom He playlists that include Text He prompts. Audiosocket is also working on a music search system powered by GenAI.

However, in the era of rapidly evolving GenAI, finding a fair balance between technological innovation and artist rights remains a challenge.

Landmark lawsuit filed by The New York Times against GenAI vendors Microsoft and OpenAI reveals how much vendors must pay creators to use their work to train AI models There is a high possibility that it will become. The vendor is making a fair use claim.

Here, Anderson-Miller discusses the legal battles musicians face, how they can be compensated, and how GenAI can be used to improve the way music is consumed.

Editor's note: This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Take the open letter from 200 musicians to GenAI vendors calling for fair compensation for artists' work to protect their intellectual property rights. you were involved in it. What are these musicians most concerned about with her GenAI?

jen anderson miller

Jen Anderson-Miller: I think it's well understood that their music has been stripped down. The concern is that no one has given permission. This is not fair use. If someone trains a model based on the works of these famous artists, [works]And monetizing a copyrighted work entirely without the permission of its creator violates copyright law.

That is what is being argued in court now. And that's what that letter was all about. Must be ethical and responsible.

If you're making artists part of a recurring revenue stream and doing something really cool and innovative with permission, we're at the table setting the terms. we are excited. But if they're just scraping the site or doing something without our permission, out of earshot of us, that's scary and could ultimately be ruled illegal in a court of law. I'm confident.

Artists should not include these training models in their catalogs unless they have very clear and unbiased models.Jen Anderson MillerAudiosocket CEO and Co-Founder

You mentioned that the way this issue is going is licensing, but what will happen to that?

Anderson Miller: They're going to have to bring artists to the table. Artists should also be part of the conversation.

From what I've heard, artists are holding out for good reason. I think if you have something similar to yourself or something original that personifies you, you will protect it.

Artists should not include these training models in their catalogs unless they have very clear and unbiased models.

We seem to be at a tipping point now. Individuals like you are laying the foundation for how GenAI-impacted musicians will be compensated in the future. Are you optimistic or pessimistic and why?

Anderson-Miller: I think the music industry has learned a lot from the Napster era, so I'm optimistic. Unlike when the digitization of music really started, I don't see people pulling back. I think everyone is actively participating and working on this. That's really good.

I'm optimistic because so many people are enthusiastically participating in the conversation. I think there's a lot of awareness about the legal battles that are forming and people aren't as brazen as they used to be and just going out there and doing something and begging for forgiveness later. People are taking a more thoughtful approach than I've seen so far.

Speaking of skepticism, are there any signs that OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, or Mistral are considering the licensing idea? Vendors essentially ignored the open letter.

Anderson Miller: Yeah, but I guess what I'm wondering is, what are they ignoring? Or is the platform still there? Where do artists meet?

Those of us who are having all these conversations are actually a little bit ahead of what's going on in terms of forming a community around it. One of the things I'm trying to do is figure out how to integrate that platform. Who are the parties that need to be involved for large and small technology companies to work together? [intellectual property] Will the owner create this? That's what I don't see yet.

Audiosocket has technology that helps consumers understand what they want to hear. How does your own involvement with AI technology impact your position on GenAI and musicians’ rights?

Anderson-Miller: We started using AI almost four years ago. …We have seen its power. [AI] It offers users in terms of time savings.

I explain this to people who have never done photo editing before. When you look at stock photos, you're looking at hundreds, if not thousands, of images per minute. For music, all options must be clicked to listen. And it takes an insane amount of time. She surveyed over 5,000 people who use our site and found that their biggest problem was the time it took to search for music. So, what led us to the path of AI? [asking]“How could I do better?”

I think it's leveling the playing field for artists, at least as far as traditional AI is concerned. I think when we're talking about AI and human-controlled mechanisms, it gives equal opportunity to all artists.

[Artists are] We're talking about how we can use AI to speed up our writing and allow us to move quickly in different directions. Yes, our unique technology definitely led me down the path of AI. With GenAI out there and making such a splash, I want authors to join this conversation where usage is ethical and fair with permission and is part of an ongoing revenue stream. I was led on a journey of exploration as to how I could get involved.

How will the new Spotify AI playlist feature affect artists? What are the pros and cons?

Anderson Miller: We don't have enough data yet to be specific, but I think we'll see artists ramp up faster. AI essentially levels the playing field by allowing users to be in the driver's seat, but historically, from radio to Spotify, all of these were It was mainly based on curation. And a lot of that has to do with money coming in and trends, and less to do with users who are specifically accessing that platform with their own desires at that moment.

AI learns about specific people so you can get more of the music you love. And for independent artists, I think we're going to see a plateau and even more rise, similar to TikTok where more music that no one has heard before is surfacing.

The site also has its own playlist feature. How does it work?

Anderson Miller: We use data from trend reports such as the Spotify Top 100. I'm also looking into TikTok. We look at all the different sources to find out what music is trending. We then effectively examine what is being used and curate playlists based on that information.

We're also building an AI to replace playlists, and we think it's even better than what we're doing. It also integrates text prompts. Therefore, it may be very difficult for the user to choose a specific genre or even mood, since it may feel like there are two or three moods, or even two or three genres. Users can describe using words. that.

Shaun Sutner is a senior news director on the Information Management team at TechTarget Editorial, driving coverage of artificial intelligence, unified communications, analytics, and data management technologies. He is a veteran journalist with over 30 years of reporting experience.

