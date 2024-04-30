Enabling multidimensional energy transition with data and AI





There is no denying the need to accelerate the transition to cleaner energy, including cleaner hydrocarbons and renewables. However, in recent years it has become clear that the global energy transition is more complex and less linear than we expected. As the urgency to decarbonize increases, so too does the demand for energy. Moreover, our economic growth and quality of life depend on the availability of affordable and cost-effective energy resources. Energy security is especially important for developing countries, where 80% of the world's population lives.

Solving the energy trilemma is a top priority for the industry, with a focus on decarbonization, security and reliable access to affordable energy to ensure no one is left behind amid rapid change. .

Microsoft is committed to helping drive these changes. Our mission to empower every person and organization on the planet is reflected in our sustainability efforts. By 2030 we will be carbon negative, and by 2050 we will have removed all the carbon we have emitted since our founding in 1975 from the environment.

We recognize that the future energy mix will be based on cleaner hydrocarbons and renewable energy, and we are working hard to make that vision a reality. The world needs more investment in low-carbon energy and infrastructure to meet growing demand and offset the 3% to 4% decline in oil production each year. From innovations like generative AI to global collaboration across the energy industry, we work hard to drive global change and make our vision a reality.

We would like to highlight some of those initiatives, including joining other changemakers at CERAWeek 2024 and partnering on a wide range of exciting initiatives.

Driving global change

Increasing energy resilience based on cleaner hydrocarbons and renewable energy requires innovation and collaboration around the world. CERAWeek 2024, held last month in Houston, Texas, brought together CEOs, policymakers, the financial community, and technology leaders to provide insight into the roadmap for this multidimensional energy transition.

We shared insights with industry partners and other global energy stakeholders on the complex challenges and multidimensional strategies for energy transition. Microsoft leaders in energy, sustainability, cloud and AI, and security addressed a wide range of topics including the transformative impact of AI and other technologies.

CERAWeek 2024 highlights

To learn more about the event and Microsoft speakers, check out last month's Energy Blog on Enabling Energy Transformation with AI. Key points include the role of AI in creating a sustainable future, the multifaceted approach needed to decarbonize the power grid, carbon capture, methane mitigation, green hydrogen and other strategies to address climate change . The strategy includes nuclear licenses and an AI methane framework developed with Accenture that integrates point solutions through a powerful and affordable digital platform and ecosystem of partners for end-to-end methane management.

Learn more about how Duke Energy collaborated with Accenture and Microsoft to innovate pioneering solutions to achieve the goal of curbing methane emissions and potentially advancing industry and regulatory standards. You can read it.

Other notable speakers at CERAWeek 2024 included Accenture Chairman and CEO Julie Sweet, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, and more. Julie Sweet spoke about the challenges and approaches to achieving decarbonization, the need to accelerate the adoption of generative AI in the energy sector, and her big dreams for advancing the energy transition. She said human innovation and participation are just as important as the technology and data platforms driving AI transformation.

Bill Gates discussed new clean technologies for investment and deployment, including nuclear power, fusion energy, and carbon capture and storage (CCS). He also urged utilities to prepare for increased adoption of AI, which is expected to increase power consumption and impact chipmakers and electricity rates. This is just one of his many discussions at CERAWeek about the need to address AI's energy use.

Supporting sustainable AI

Over the past year, the pace of AI adoption has accelerated significantly, delivering breakthrough advances, discoveries, and solutions that have the potential to help address humanity's biggest problems. In addition to the incredible promise and benefits of AI, we recognize the resource-intensive nature of these applications and the need to address their environmental impact from every angle.

In line with our commitment to responsible AI and ambitious sustainability initiatives, we are determined to take on this challenge to help the world maximize the benefits of AI. There are three areas in which we are deeply invested and focused. The first is to optimize data center energy and water efficiency. The second is to create a global market that promotes low-carbon materials and helps drive sustainability across the industry. And third, to improve the energy efficiency of AI and cloud services and give our customers and partners the tools to make progress together.

AI enables more efficient energy transmission and renewable power integration. LineVision is an AI-enabled power line monitoring solution to expand the capacity of existing overhead power lines, and is one of many Microsoft partners helping accelerate the adoption of clean technology, with investments from the Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund. This is a company where Following the successful implementation of LineVision, Dynamic Line Rating in the US and global energy company National Grid have introduced the technology in the UK. The technology has the potential to unlock enough extra capacity to power more than 500,000 homes, saving an estimated £1.4 million (US$1.7 million) a year.

Strong partnerships for innovative solutions

Microsoft and its partners emphasize the value of working together to accelerate the energy transition in a fair and orderly manner while addressing the challenges of climate change. It is no longer a point solution, but an end-to-end energy value chain powered by digital and AI that helps us move forward in a rapidly changing world. EDP ​​Renewables and Volt Energy recently announced a collaboration with Microsoft to help resource-poor communities withstand climate change. Another clean energy initiative announced during CERAWeek between Microsoft, Google, and Nucor Corporation aims to accelerate the development of nuclear power, next-generation geothermal, clean hydrogen, and long-term energy storage.

Northern Lights, a partnership between the Norwegian government, Microsoft, and energy companies Equinor, Shell, and Total, aims to standardize and scale CCS across Europe. The new CSS plant is expected to process up to 1.5 million tons of liquid CO2 per year, and in the long term more than 100 million tons.

In the US, Conservation Science Partners, BP and Microsoft have partnered to create a digital platform to monitor the environment and biodiversity in Washington state. The solution, called Cherry Point Refinery, shows how technology can advance ecological understanding and enable sustainable practices. Other projects include accelerating the permitting process, reducing the risk and capital of implementing carbon capture projects, helping companies like SLB achieve sequestration processes for permanent storage, and supporting environmental credit services. Masu.

A future of clean energy and sustainability

We'd also like to pay tribute to the amazing and underrated climate tech founders and CEOs featured at CERAWeek's Microsoft Agora House who are driving a future of clean energy and sustainability. If it takes a village to raise a child, how can we address the growing need for energy and decarbonization by simultaneously achieving energy security, accessibility, affordability and climate goals? , companies of all sizes and backgrounds will be needed: Adrian Pearce (New Sun Road, PBC), Celine King (GreenIRR Inc.), Chidal Onyenso (Earthbond), Christie Obiaya ( Heliogen), Donnell Baird (Block Power), Jana Porter (Fractals), Liz O'Connell (Alolytics), Nicholas Flanders (Twelve), and Steph Spears (Solstice).

As part of our efforts to support the development of cutting-edge technologies to power the energy transition, Microsoft is also partnering with Greentown Labs and the Browning the Green Spaces ACCEL program to provide funding to the next generation of underrepresented founders. We are proud to provide and guide you. Innovation is the key to solving global climate challenges, and that innovation must be inclusive and equitable. Energy resilience depends on us all coming together to provide reliable, accessible and affordable access to a cleaner hydrocarbon and renewable energy mix . Our complementary goals of achieving carbon-free energy by 2030 and empowering people and businesses to achieve more go beyond technology.

The complex sustainability challenges facing the world today require multidisciplinary and multidisciplinary collaboration.

In addition to delivering innovative technologies such as productivity applications, cloud capabilities, cybersecurity, and AI for end-to-end digital platforms, the company is committed to partnering and collaborating to accelerate a safer, fairer, and more sustainable future. I felt honored to be one of them.

