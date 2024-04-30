Google's Pixel 8A is coming, but last year's Pixel 7A is the lowest price yet





Google has traditionally launched its A-series midrange Pixel smartphones around this time every year (usually at Google I/O, a developer conference scheduled for May 14th this year). Rumors are flying around that the new Pixel 8Ait could be priced at $499 again. If you've been wanting to join the Pixel hardware ecosystem, we have good news. You don't need to spend that much money. Last year's still excellent Pixel 7A is on sale for $349, its lowest price to date. We also found great deals on other of his Pixel gear, including the Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Buds Pro, and Pixel Tablet.

Google Pixel 7A is WIRED's top recommended Android smartphone for most people (8/10, WIRED Recommends). The MSRP for this device is $499, and while prices change frequently, this is the best deal we've tracked to date. It offers great performance, a great camera system, a nice bright and crisp 90Hz OLED display, and even wireless charging support. There are two more Android OS upgrades and four more years of security updates. At only $350, this is a very expensive smartphone. We haven't even mentioned many of the smart software features that make these Pixels so easy to use, or the great camera system.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 (7/10, WIRED Recommends) has some big improvements over the original Pixel Watch, and is worth considering if you're in the market for a new smartwatch (on the iPhone works with any Android smartphone). . This is the lowest price we've tracked. It runs Wear OS and lets you respond to and remove notifications, control smart home devices, stream music, and track your health and fitness. Speaking of which, it also has reliable heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, electrocardiogram, and fall detection features. It also helps to be gorgeous. It's one of the most beautiful smartwatches you can buy today.

More Google Pixel Deals Google Pixel Buds Pro for $140 ($60 off): Google Pixel Buds Pro (9/10, WIRED Recommended) are great for punchy sound, a great fit, solid battery life, and great Equipped with noise canceling function. Google Assistant is also built-in. This isn't the cheapest price we've seen, but it's not far off. At this price, it's a great deal. Google Pixel Tablet 256 GB with Charging Dock for $499 ($100 off): The Google Pixel Tablet (7/10, WIRED Recommends) is an incredibly useful home tablet that doubles as a smart display. . The 128 GB model normally sells for $499, so you get double the storage with this discount. It includes a speaker dock stick that magnetically secures your Pixel Tablet to the dock, acting like a smart display to show your Google Photos albums or play music loud enough to fill a room. or answer questions through Google Assistant. It has multi-user support for up to 8 fingerprint-locked profiles, so everyone in the house can use it. Google Pixel 8 Android smartphone for $549 ($150 off): This phone has dropped to $499 in the past, but this deal is still decent. The Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro (7/10, WIRED Recommends) are a solid upgrade over the Pixel 7A. It has a better camera, a more powerful processor, and seven years of software upgrades.

