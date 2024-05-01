Google employee fired after protesting contract with Israel; NLRB complaint filed





A software engineer who was fired from Google in connection with an internal protest at Google's offices said he faced retaliation from Google for simply watching a demonstration against an Israeli defense contract.

The former employee, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he went to the 10th-floor lounge of Google's New York City offices around noon to observe the protests.

When I got there there were probably about 20 people sitting on the floor. I didn't speak to any of them, but to people who were standing up, handing out leaflets, and doing other roles, he said, adding that the protesters were wearing matching T-shirts.

The workers then returned to their desks and returned to the protest around 5 p.m. I chatted with them for maybe 4 minutes. “Oh my god, you're still sitting here!” How are you doing? He said. Then he finished his work on a nearby sofa. The employee said he returned to Google the next day without any problems. That night, during dinner, he received an email saying he had been fired from his Google job.

A former employee who worked at Google for nearly three years and was part of the Alphabet union leadership said he thinks this is all part of a larger context of Google cracking down on workers who have a voice. he said. (Alphabet Union is a non-contract union, meaning it is not recognized by the NLRB.)

Google initially placed nine employees on administrative leave for occupying offices in New York City and Sunnyvale, California, in protest of Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion cloud computing contract with the Israeli government. Those workers were also arrested. The company has since fired 28 employees in connection with the protests. Google's head of global security, Chris Rakow, said in an internal memo to staff that the company will take further action if necessary.

Rakow's statement says the vast majority of employees are doing the right thing. If you're one of the few who's tempted to think that we'll let violations of our policies slip through the cracks, think again. We take this matter extremely seriously and will continue to enforce our long-standing policies and take action against disruptive behavior, up to and including termination.

Less than a week later, Google fired more than 20 other employees, some of whom said they had not participated in the protests at all.

In a statement to The Verge, Google spokesperson Bailey Thomson said the company investigated a physical disturbance in the building on April 16 and sent a physical to determine which employees were involved. He said he had considered additional details provided by colleagues who experienced the confusion.

However, the fired software engineer said he was never contacted by human resources or asked if he had actually participated in the protests. They didn't even contact me, he said. This was a total shock. There was no sign that this was coming.

The fired software engineer says he was never contacted by human resources or asked if he had actually participated in the protests.

The worker said he was watching a protest when security approached him and others in the lounge and asked them to look at their Google badges to make sure there were no outside participants. Ta. It never occurred to him that he shouldn't show him his badge. He is a security guard where I work and the employee said I did nothing wrong.

More than 50 workers fired by Google in connection with protests over Google's relationship with the Israeli government filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board on Monday. The workers are alleging illegal retaliation and demanding their jobs back, according to an emailed statement from No Tech for Apartheid, the group that organized the protest.

Google has retaliated against approximately 50 employees for participating in (or deemed to be participating in) protected concerted activity, or direct peaceful, non-destructive protest. Interfered with the employee's Section 7 rights by terminating the employee and/or placing him on administrative leave. And it clearly has to do with working conditions, the complaint says.

Jane Chan, a spokeswoman for No Tech For Aparttheid, previously told The Verge that the shooting included bystanders who did not participate. Google disputes this. Google spokesperson Thomson told The Verge that all of the fired employees were personally and definitively involved in the sabotage inside the building.

This is very different from how Google has traditionally handled employee dissent. In 2018, more than 600 Google employees signed an open letter opposing Project Dragonfly, an effort to build a search engine for China. As The Verge reported at the time, the petition started with a Google document shared internally within the company, and every subsequent step was also organized using his Google products. Employees also called on Google to scrap Project Maven, a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense. That same year, more than 20,000 Google employees went on strike to protest the company's handling of sexual harassment allegations against executives.

Meredith Whitaker, a Google program manager who helped organize the 2018 walkout, voluntarily left the company in 2019. Workers also staged a sit-in in 2019, alleging retaliation against colleagues who spoke out.

A fired software engineer says Google has completely changed the way it treats employees who want to have a say in the workplace. It's night and day for Google five and ten years ago.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/4/30/24145680/google-workers-fired-project-nimbus-protest-nlrb-complaint The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos