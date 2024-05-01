Google postpones removal of third-party cookies from Chrome browser





Third-party cookies exist in Chrome, at least a little longer than you might expect.

In a move relevant to the promotional products market and marketers/advertisers across the industry, Google has announced that it is delaying its plans to eliminate third-party cookies from its Chrome browser until at least 2025.

Earlier this year, Google started rolling back third-party cookies and rolled out Tracking Protection, a feature that limits tracking across websites by restricting websites' access to third-party cookies, to Chrome users. Introduced to 1%.

At the time, Google had plans to phase out cookies by the fourth quarter of 2024, but following concerns from the industry and regulators such as the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Google postponed the phase-out date. is what happened. The phaseout has been postponed several times in the past.

Google said in a statement that it recognizes the continuing challenges associated with reconciling disparate feedback from industry, regulators, and developers, and will continue to work closely with the entire ecosystem. It is also important that the CMA has sufficient time to consider all evidence, including the results of industry tests, which the CMA is asking market participants to submit by the end of June.

Stacey Price, vice president of marketing at Top 40 distributor AIA Corporation (asi/109480), said the delay in eliminating third-party cookies is forcing marketers and advertisers to revise their digital strategies that they should have already been working on. He said there would be a longer grace period for adjustments.

Succeeding in a cookie-free future requires strategic investment in privacy-friendly innovation. Stacey Price, AIA Corporation (asi/109480)

This will increase ROI by increasing the time it takes to test new technology and maintain accurate ad targeting, Price told ASI Media, but added there are downsides as well.

Price continued: But it could also perpetuate privacy concerns and stifle innovation. Marketers should focus on strengthening their data strategies and prioritizing transparent communication with consumers about data usage. Overall, succeeding in a cookie-free future requires strategic investment in privacy-friendly innovations.

Approximately 65% ​​of the world's web traffic occurs on Google's Chrome browser.

A cookie is a block of data created by a web server while an Internet user is visiting a website. These data blocks are placed on the user's computer or smart device by the browser.

Third-party cookies are placed on a website by someone other than the site owner (for example, a third party such as an advertiser/advertising vendor). In fact, these cookies can be used to track internet users across the web, and while they are a potentially effective tool for advertisers and marketers, they raise a variety of privacy concerns.

Other browsers, such as Apple's Safari and Mozilla's Firefox, have already cracked down on the use of third-party cookies. Google's decision to remove cookies in Chrome is a big problem for marketers, as Chrome is the world's largest browser and accounts for about 65% of his web traffic worldwide.

Removing third-party cookies is the latest step in protecting personal privacy, and we expect these efforts to continue to grow, says Top 40 supplier Coogee Group (asi/40480) Phil Gergen, Chief Information Officer, told ASI Media.

