lambda – How to query by column names (labels, headers, variables) in Google Sheets





Officially, there are two sources of documentation.

Unfortunately, both are poor, and the QUERY expression is probably the function with the most undocumented features (bugs). There are only two syntactic variations.

If range is an active reference, the syntax for the second QUERY parameter accepts the characters of the column as input.

=QUERY(A:C; “Select B,A”; )

If range is a component (of an array or another formula), the syntax for the second QUERY parameter only accepts Col references as input.

=QUERY({A:C}, “Select Col2,Col1”, )=QUERY({A:A, B:C}, “Select Col2,Col1”, )=QUERY({IMPORTRANGE(“id”, “Sheet1 !A:C”)}, “Select Col2,Col1”, )=QUERY(INDIRECT(“Sheet1!A:C”), “Select Col2,Col1”, )

Learn about locale differences (when to use \ instead of , ) and how to convert formula syntax to non-English semicolons. See this answer for version: https://stackoverflow.com/a/73767720/5632629

Fun fact: Starting in 2024, you can use Col references without having to surround simple range references with array brackets { } (which was not possible before).

QUERY Notes for beginners:

The second QUERY parameter has its own ecosystem. Don't use semicolons there. Also no backslash \ as column/item separator, only comma ,=QUERY(A:C; “select B,C”; 0)

It's a good idea to remember the third QUERY parameter, even if you don't need it. You can use 0 or leave it blank like this:=QUERY(A:C; “select B,C”; )

If your dataset is mixed (e.g. a column contains numbers formatted as numbers and text strings formatted as plain text), QUERY may have bugs (not features) that manifest in certain ways. contained. QUERY takes over and assumes itself. Some of the data in that column is not needed and only the majority of the dataset is displayed. In 99% of cases, this is not the desired result that the user wants, so to avoid losing data, either use the internal format of the particular column, or force a complete or column conversion. should address this issue more significantly. Convert subranges to plain text (in different ways) based on the desired scenario. Example:=ARRAYFORMULA(QUERY({A:A, TO_TEXT(B:B), C:C}), “select Col2,Col3”, 1))

I'll answer your questions here. Yes, there is another way to select columns based on table headers (dynamically, of course, rather than hard-coding them into a formula). This setup requires some helper fields for convenience and speed.

This is an example of the TURBOQUERY concept, version 1.0 (feel free to edit it to suit your needs, there are no plans to release v2.0 at this time. If you make any significant improvements, please share them with us)

Sheet 1:

Sheet 2:

The only formula from B12:

=ARRAYFORMULA(IFERROR(LET(xx, Sheet1!A:Z, select, B3:B9, where, C3:C9, logic, D3:D9, sortby, E3:E9, order, F3:F9, r, REGEXREPLACE(where , “(?i)(?:^\(.?not )|(?:^\( )|(?:^not )|(<|>|=|!| is (?:not )?null|matches|contains|starts|ends).*”, ), QUERY({xx}, “select “&IF(SUM(LEN(select))=0, ” *”, TEXTJOIN(“,”, 1, IFNA(“Col”&MATCH(select, INDEX(xx, 1), ))))& ” where 1=1 “&IF(SUM(LEN(where))=0, ,TRIM(TEXTJOIN(, 1, IF((logic=””)*(where<>“”), ” AND “, ” “&logic&” “)&IFNA(REGEXEXTRACT(where, “\(not|\( not| not|\(“))&IFNA(” Col”&MATCH(TRIM(r), INDEX(xx, 1), ))&” “®EXEXTRACT(where, r&”(.*)”))))&IF(SUM (LEN(sortby))=0,, ” “&TEXTJOIN(“,”, 1, IFNA(“Col”&MATCH(sortby, INDEX(xx, 1), ))&IF((sortby<>“”)* (order <>“”), ” “&order&” “, ) )), 1)), “Syntax error”))

Data validation:

Ranges B3:B9 and E3:E9 are dropdowns sourced from Sheet1!1:1 row (header) Range D4:D9 is a dropdown list that only contains OR items Range F3:F9 only supports DESC items This is a drop-down list (also included in the notes):

Supports SELECT parameters

Supports WHERE parameter

Supports OR/AND logic gates

Supports SORT BY parameter

Supports ORDER BY parameter

To retrieve the entire table you can leave the SELECT field empty

SELECT field can only accept valid header names

Header names can be case-insensitive

If you don't need a condition, you can leave the WHERE field empty

The WHERE field can only accept valid header names followed (or preceded) by valid syntactic conditions.

The WHERE field supports the following conditions:

> < >= <= != <> = not (preceding) is null is not null Matches (regular expressions supported) Contains Starts with Ends with

Conditions can also be case insensitive

Parentheses are also supported in OR hierarchies, but the start ( (must be followed by a space)

Numbers are formatted as plain text and text must be enclosed in single quotes as standard

Supports regular expression commands after matching conditions

Within the LOGIC field, AND logic is set by default

Within the LOGIC field, it can be overridden with OR logic if required

The LOGIC field is bound with the WHERE field and offset one row down.

If the WHERE field contains only one entry or you should not use logic

If no sorting is required, the SORT BY field can be left empty

SORT BY field can only accept valid header names

Header names can be case-insensitive

Within the ORDER field, the ASC ending order is set by default

Within the ORDER field, you can override DESC with the ending order if needed.

ORDER field is bound with SORT BY field

Improvements suggested in v2.0:

Improved regular expression patterns within the REGEXREPLACE part of formulas Extended support for more conditions (like, date…, etc.) Support for more clauses (limit, offset, format, pivot, label, group by, etc.) Enhancements Arithmetic operations (+, -,,,,) functions Added support for aggregation functions (avg, max, min, count, sum) Added support for scalar functions (year, month, day, upper limit, lower limit, etc.) Special headers Add failsafes to names and more!

A word about the formula:

Not much to say. It's a simple, lightweight expression that takes input fields and dynamically auto-assembles a query string based on a predefined set of rules and some failsafes. Not particularly. The main idea is to build a generator. The row with the header will be converted to a dropdown menu, and a simple MATCH fx will look for the correct column in the called selection and convert it to a column number reference. This way the end user can generate different tables/reports without constantly fiddling with her QUERY expression itself. Its “friendliness” also allows users without formula skills to happily work with datasets (a win-win). Grandma Proof Stamp). Some other generator examples:

