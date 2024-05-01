New cutting-edge iPhone AI features leak in latest report





We know that AI is coming to the iPhone, but what exactly is still a secret. But new leaks suggest that Safari, the iPhone's core web browser, is about to benefit from AI capabilities.

Apple iOS 18 is coming soon.

As AppleInsider reported, the introduction of artificial intelligence will mean tweaks to how the user interface is deployed, for example. The new update will no doubt be teased at the upcoming World Wide Developers Conference, but Safari may also include advanced features to block unwanted content.

This is consistent with how Apple has prioritized privacy in recent years, making it difficult or impossible for apps to track user activity, for example. The report claims that this will lead to something called 'Web Eraser', and as the name suggests, this is designed to allow users to delete or erase certain parts of a web page, and this feature is expected to build on existing privacy features within Safari, allowing users to remove unwanted content from selected web pages. Users can erase banner ads, images, text, and even entire page sections with relative ease.

This is very attractive to users, but less attractive to advertisers. Also, the block is persistent rather than limited to her one session, so the browser will remember your choice even after you close her original web session.

This allows users to revert changes if necessary.

A cool new feature called Intelligent Search will also be added, the report says. A new page control menu will be provided, and the report says the menu will be unified to provide quick access tools and new page control tools, including the browser's new intelligent search capabilities.

According to the report, this feature leverages on-device rather than AI technology in the cloud, keeping browser privacy and security top of mind. Identifies topics and keyphrases within web pages and enables text summaries.

The introduction of AI also introduces a new page control menu, providing easier access to options that were previously located in various menus and share sheets.

This means things like zoom in and zoom out options, privacy control settings, content blocking choices, etc. need to be easy to find and use.

And then, in 2025, more powerful visual search capabilities could arrive, which the report says could allow Siri to identify plants, pets, and landmarks in photos, according to people familiar with the tool. It is said to be similar to a visual lookup function.

More than we have.

