Google moves Fitbit Pay to Google Wallet in most countries





Google is moving Fitbit Pay contactless payments to Google Wallet in most countries.

According to a message on the Fitbit Pay webpage, Google Wallet is now available on all Fitbit devices that support contactless payments. Fitbit Pay will no longer be available after July 29, 2024.

There are exceptions in three countries. According to Google's support page, Fitbit devices will continue to use Fitbit Pay in Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Taiwan after July 29th.

The support page states that users in other countries must set up Google Wallet in the Fitbit app (version 4.14.1 or later) if they want to continue making contactless payments on their Fitbit devices.

The support page says this update increases the number of banks and cards that can be used for contactless payments on Fitbit devices, making it faster to pay anywhere Google Wallet is accepted. Google Wallet is available on Charge series, Sense series, and Versa series devices that support contactless payments.

Fitbit announced in 2017 that it would add contactless payment technology to its smartwatches, and by adding Fitbit Pay to the device, consumers can use their smartphone, wallet, or other payment card, such as a cashier's payment card, to make payments during a workout. I mentioned that it eliminates the need to carry around options.

When Wells Fargo announced in January 2018 that it had partnered with a wearable device maker to allow customers to make purchases using Fitbit Pay, the bank said the option would allow customers to make purchases using Fitbit Pay. It said it can be purchased conveniently and safely at participating stores. Payments via Near Field Communication (NFC).

Google announced a proposed deal to acquire Fitbit in November 2019, but later faced regulatory scrutiny over antitrust issues before the deal could be completed. When the deal with Google was announced, Fitbit was worth about $2.1 billion.

PYMNTS Intelligence found that Gen Z consumers far outpace other age demographics when it comes to using healthcare-related wearables. According to The ConnectedEconomy Monthly Report: The Evolving Digital Daily, 30% of Gen Z consumers routinely use wearable technology that collects health information.

