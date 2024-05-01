Co-CEO of top Google Cloud and AWS partner DoiT resigns





Longtime co-CEO Yoav Toussia-Cohen has left cloud channel superstar DoiT International, a top global partner for Google Cloud and AWS.

DoiT International, one of the world's top cloud channel partners, has lost its longtime co-CEO who played a key role in making DoiT a leading global Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services partner.

Yoav Toussia-Cohen recently announced on LinkedIn that he is retiring from DoiT after 10 years with the Santa Clara, California-based company. He said he is happy to share that he will be taking on a new role as a self-employed CEO, noting the fact that he has not yet joined the new company.

DoiT, an award-winning Google Cloud partner, recently signed a $5 billion strategic partnership agreement with AWS and was named to CRN's 2024 prestigious Elite 150, which recognizes top channel partners offering innovative managed services. Selected for the list. The solutions provider has more than 3,000 customers in over 70 countries and manages $2 billion in customer cloud spending.

[Related: Why AWS AI Chatbot Amazon Q Bests Google, Microsoft GenAI Tech: Ruba Borno]

Toussia-Cohen's LinkedIn post had more than 380 comments as of Tuesday morning, including numerous executives from Microsoft, AWS, Pure Storage, Dell Technologies, and other companies, as well as current DoiT employees. Comments have also been received from.

How to sum up the 10-year journey from a small Israeli consulting firm to one of the world's largest cloud partners, says Eran Shlomi, Director of Sales and Strategic Accounts at DoiT, on LinkedIn. said.

You and [CEO] Vadim [Solovey] Shlomi said he is responsible for one of the greatest success stories of growing a small Israeli company into a multi-billion global company. You knew how to recruit the best talent at home and abroad and lead them to places beyond their own expectations. Your unique style and leadership are the key to our success and your spirit will always remain within his DoiT.

Tusia-Cohen (pictured above) could not be reached for comment by press time. He replies to many comments on his LinkedIn and appreciates people's kind words.

Vadim Solovey, former co-CEO and CTO of DoiT, is now CEO. He posted on LinkedIn on Monday that he is now the sole CEO of DoiT International, and his post received more than 160 comments.

Eight-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year. $5 billion AWS contract

Founded in 2011, DoiT has over 100 Google certifications and has been named Google Cloud Partner of the Year eight times.

DoiT is also an AWS Premier Partner with over 100 AWS certifications. The company's AWS business grew by an incredible 400% in 2023.

DoiT signed a major strategic agreement with AWS last year, with the goal of driving $5 billion in AWS consumption and DoiT services over the next few years.

The company has a fully remote workforce and more than 700 cloud certifications.

DoiT hires former Accenture director

Last month, the company hired Jake Kaldenbaugh as its new vice president of corporate development and investments.

Mr. Kaldenbaugh previously served as a managing director at leading solution provider Accenture. He is currently responsible for driving his DoiT's growth in cloud management by creating and executing strategic acquisition and investment strategies.

“We are excited to welcome Jake to the DoiT team as we look to build a robust M&A program and integration capabilities,” said DoiT CEO Solovey. His expertise will be key in helping DoiT identify and act on acquisition and investment opportunities that closely align with our ambitious vision and goals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crn.com/news/cloud/2024/co-ceo-of-top-google-cloud-and-aws-partner-doit-exits The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos