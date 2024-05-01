Trotting robot reveals the emergence of animal gait transitions





With the help of a form of machine learning called deep reinforcement learning (DRL), the EPFL robot specifically moves from trotting to pronking (a type of jump used by animals such as springbok and gazelles) to navigate difficult situations. The child learned to shift to an arched gait). Terrain with gaps of 14 to 30 cm. The study, led by the EPFL Faculty of Engineering's Biorobotics Laboratory, provides new insights into why and how such gait changes occur in animals.

“Previous research has introduced energy efficiency and avoidance of musculoskeletal injury as the two main explanations for changes in gait. More recently, biologists have found that stability on flat terrain However, animal and robotic experiments have shown that these assumptions are not always valid, “especially on uneven ground,'' says Nature. says doctoral student Milad Shafi, lead author of the paper published in Communications.

Shafiee, co-author Guillaume Bellegarda, and BioRobotics Lab director Auke Ijspeert were therefore interested in a new hypothesis about why gait transitions occur: survivability, or fall avoidance. To test this hypothesis, they used his DRL to train a quadruped robot to traverse different terrains. On flat terrain, different gaits exhibit different levels of robustness to random pushes, and the robot switches from walking to trotting to maintain viability, similar to when a quadrupedal animal accelerates. I discovered something. Then, when faced with a series of gaps on the surface, the robot spontaneously switched from trotting to pronking to avoid falling. Moreover, the only factor improved by such a gait transition was survivability.

“We showed that in flat or difficult discrete terrain, survivability leads to the emergence of locomotion transitions, but energy efficiency is not necessarily improved,” explains Shafie. “Energy efficiency, which was previously thought to be a driver of these changes, may be more of a consequence. When animals move across difficult terrain, their first priority may be lower. followed by energy efficiency.”

Biologically inspired learning architecture

To model the robot's locomotion control, the researchers considered three interacting elements that drive the animal's movements: sensory feedback from the brain, spinal cord, and body. They used DRL to train a neural network to mimic the transmission of brain signals from the spinal cord to the body as the robot traversed the terrain. The team then assigned different weights to his three learning objectives: energy efficiency, force reduction, and feasibility. A series of computer simulations revealed that of his three goals, only the feasibility of a robot changing its gait automatically without instructions from a scientist.

The research team believes that these observations represent the first learning-based locomotion framework in which gait transitions spontaneously appear during the learning process, and also the most dynamically traversing such large continuity gaps in quadrupedal robots. It emphasizes what you are doing.

“Our biologically inspired learning architecture demonstrated the agility of a state-of-the-art quadrupedal robot even in difficult terrain,” Shafie said.

The researchers aim to expand their study with additional experiments that place different types of robots in different and difficult environments. In addition to further elucidating animal locomotion, they believe that their research will ultimately enable broader use of robots in biological research, reducing reliance on animal models and the associated ethics. I hope that this will alleviate some of your concerns.

