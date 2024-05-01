Google employee fired over contract protest in Israel; labor grievance filed





A Google employee who was fired for protesting cooperation with Israel has filed a complaint with the NLRB. Approximately 50 employees were fired or placed on leave, according to the NLRB complaint. Google previously said the protesters' actions were “unacceptable” and “extremely destructive.” ”

Google employees who were fired for protesting a cloud contract with the Israeli government filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board on Monday.

Lawyers for the workers said in the complaint that Google fired or placed them on administrative leave in “retaliation against approximately 50 employees.” Last month, Google announced it had fired 28 employees for internal protests in New York City and Sunnyvale, California.

Lawyers for the workers argued that Google's actions “restrict their participation in protected concert activity, i.e., participation in (or participation in) peaceful, non-disruptive protests that directly and explicitly relate to their working conditions.” It was written that it was “for those who are considered to be

A Google spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider that this behavior is “totally unacceptable.”

“This is a clear example of an employee obstructing or occupying a work space or causing other employees to feel threatened or unsafe,” the statement said. “We have carefully reviewed and reaffirmed that everyone whose employment was terminated was directly and decisively involved in the disturbance within the building.”

Representatives from the NLRB did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the BI outside of normal business hours.

Google announced in an internal memo on April 17 that protesters had taken over office space and defaced company property.

“This kind of behavior has no place in our workplace and cannot be tolerated,” the company said in a statement.

The workers had voiced opposition to Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion joint agreement between Google and Amazon to provide artificial intelligence and cloud computing services to Israel.

Protesters argued that the deal, details of which will be made public in 2021, would allow the Israeli government to monitor and forcibly remove Palestinians.

But Google told BI last month that its work does not cover highly sensitive or classified military projects related to weapons or intelligence.

A Google spokesperson told BI: “The Nimbus contract is for workloads run by Israeli government agencies on our commercial cloud, and Israeli government agencies are subject to our terms of service and terms of service. I agree,” he told BI.

The ongoing dispute between Google and some employees highlights the difficult balance between a company's business interests and its employees' desire for self-expression.

In December, the Washington Post reported that about 1,700 Amazon employees had signed a petition against Project Nimbus.

The signatories claimed that Amazon's cloud technology would be used by Israelis to “oppress Palestinian activists and impose a brutal siege on Gaza.”

Asked about the petition, Amazon spokesperson Rob Munoz told the Post that the tech giant is “committed to making the benefits of world-leading cloud technology available to all customers, wherever they are.” I'm doing it,” he said.

