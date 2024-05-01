More smarts coming in Metas Ray-Ban smart glasses collaboration





Italy celebrated Leonardo da Vinci's birthday this month with an event highlighting some of the products made by Italian companies. If Mehta were alive today, few products would be as likely to capture the Renaissance polymath's imagination as his sleek Ray-Ban sunglasses, which Mehta developed in collaboration with Italian eyewear giant Essilor Luxottica.

The sold-out first generation glasses retail for $299, with additional adjustments like transition lenses adding another $80. Hind Hobeika, Meta's director of product management and smart eyewear development team leader, said new models with new features will be available in the coming weeks.

Rocco Basilico, chief wearables officer at Los Angeles-based Luxoticus, said the eyewear maker's interest in smart glasses stemmed from a gaping hole in the market.

There was nothing great about the market in 2019. It was then that he began working with Meta as Luxottica became the first Italian company to enter his AI-enhanced products.

Hobeika said he couldn't think of two more different companies for this partnership. Luxottica is built around its heritage and brand. Meta is about breaking things and going fast. But (through collaboration) we were able to quickly make a breakthrough and achieve success.

Participants of the Made In Italy panel on smart wearables.

(Image provided by Italian Trade Agency)

According to Italian Consul General Raffaella, Hobeika and Basilico are part of the Made in Italy panel, organized by the Italian Trade Agency office in Los Angeles, to coincide with Da Vinci's birthday on April 15, 1452. He said it was designed to show that Italy is more than just fashion and food. Valentini.

According to Hobeika, the Meta team borrowed from the Ray-Ban team at Lux Oticus to create designs that were designed to add cameras, microphones, and speakers without adding noticeable mass or breaking the lines of classic designs such as the Wayfarer. He says he has learned not to compromise.

Hobeika said he had to create glasses that people would want to wear.

The first-generation glasses work with apps on Apple iOS or Android phones, allowing users to listen to music and podcasts, make calls, and record photos and videos.

These have proven useful for Facebook and Instagram creators who want to easily capture content without feeling isolated or interrupted, even when using a full-size camera or mobile phone.

Being able to share your experiences in real time creates new interactions with your followers, Hobeika said.

The next generation of classes will benefit from the latest version of Llama, the Metas-generated AI large-scale language model, announced last week.

Hobeika said he believes Ray-Ban sunglasses are the first step in that direction. As the company updates its internal electronics and remote computing capabilities, our systems will have more opportunities to perform even more computing. He is one place where augmented reality and virtual reality merge. We have a group (on Facebook) that looks at both.

Connectivity through a paired phone gives the glasses access to an intelligent assistant powered by LLAMA, allowing the glasses to take advantage of computer vision capabilities, such as identifying objects and displaying detailed information on the phone screen. The information can now be displayed.

Basilico said she was very inspired by how nature works. There is a lot to learn about how the brain works.

As an example, he showed how glasses can identify wild mushrooms and ensure that they are not poisonous. For example, the technology relies on his Naturpedia's vast database of approximately 470,000 species.

I describe it as a real-life search engine, Basilico said. May I ask what I'm looking at? Is it a poisonous mushroom? Is it the missing link between language and vision? Looking at these glasses is better than holding a cell phone.

According to Hobeika, it's very difficult to pack all the electronic power into a pair of glasses that doesn't weigh much more than traditional models. They were building a system that could collect information and make it available to the world.

Baslico and Hobeika also touted the eyewear's audio capabilities, which provide a surround sound experience without isolating the wearer from the world around them.

Hobeika said he feels the world is becoming a lonelier place because he spends so much time in his earphones.

Milan-based Luxottica has a portfolio of notable eyewear brands in addition to Ray-Ban, including Oakley, Persol and Oliver Peoples, and employs 190,000 people worldwide. North America accounts for almost half of the revenue.

Glasses are the perfect tool, Basilico says. Half the population is already wearing it. That's the magic. It is our desire to combine beauty and technology. they are closely related. They believe they can save the world and make it a slightly better place.

AR-enabled smart wearables and headsets are definitely in a period of flux and innovation, said California Institute of Technology electrical engineering professor Pietro Perona, who was also a member of the panel. The challenges posed by AI and wearables are significant. The main danger is human stupidity in not using AI correctly, Perona says.

The potential of AI and the huge R&D costs are formidable enough to attract the attention of investor analysts.

For Meta, trying to create mobile's next computing platform is a way to free its vast advertising and social media networks from the limitations imposed by Apple and Meta's phones. But where to spend capital on future developments is an important question, and shareholders have punished Meta on a number of occasions, including this week.

Meta, which released quarterly results after the bell Wednesday, raised its expected range for expenses and capital expenditures, which CFO Susan Lee said was due in part to increased AI investment and in part to litigation costs. He said this was due to an increase in

The company says one of the biggest contributors to these costs is its Reality Labs division. The institute's losses fell in the quarter, but its stock price fell as much as 17% in after-hours trading before recovering slightly.

Victoria Green, CIO and founding partner of G Squared Private Wealth, said on CNBC shortly after the earnings release that the black hole (of Reality Labs' losses) is getting a little tired, and she wants to reduce its flames a little. said.

Apple's $3,500 Vision Pro spatial computing headset costs about 10 times more than Ray-Ban smart glasses or even Metas' flagship augmented reality headset, the Quest 3.

Apple devices also offer a much more immersive, more capable, higher resolution, and transparent experience for their higher price tags. Some reports this week said the initial rush of buyers when the headset went on sale in February has slowed. But the device is generally seen as his Apple stake in a long series of iterative improvements to create its own version of the next computing platform beyond the iPhone.

Rich Greenfield, an analyst at LightShed Partners, issued a memo Wednesday saying Snap Inc. will cut spending on Snap Labs, which is developing next-generation eyewear for social media and camera companies. Suggested to build a promising Spotlight feature that offers something with the funding. It's the same user engagement that TikTok was able to achieve. Snap is scheduled to report quarterly results on Thursday.

…We are concerned that Snap is currently allocating too much capital to Snap Labs, a hardware initiative (eyewear) tied to the future of augmented reality, Greenfield wrote. ing. While we don't think Snap should abandon Snap Labs, we believe that (CEO Evan) Spiegel and Snap will significantly scale back Snap Labs for the time being (but not forever) to drive video user and engagement. (Time spent on video content is where Snap currently makes the majority of its revenue.)

Greenfield said the short-term shift in spending from wearables to spotlight is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Spiegel and Snap. The question now is whether they will seize this opportunity and prioritize where to spend their capital so that they can finally realize their AR/hardware ambitions.

