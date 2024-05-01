Google 3D Animal List: Lions, Tigers, Dinosaurs and more!





At the 2019 I/O conference, Google announced that it would be adding augmented reality objects to search. Since then, Google has added a number of 3D animals and objects that can be displayed in Google Search using AR. Here is the complete list, which is constantly updated:

How to find 3D animals on Google

AR objects within Google Search are surprisingly easy to access. Objects are added to the search thinking that the easiest way to learn about something is to look at it. Viewing things in augmented reality (AR) allows users to see the scale of objects and see details that might not be noticeable from a simple photo.

Google tends to place 3D animals and other AR objects in different locations depending on the topic covered. For example, when you search for “tiger,” the Google Search Knowledge Panel appears. These panels often appear with movies, celebrities, and other themes. For 3D animals through Google, you'll see an overview of the animal, some images, and sections called “See a life-size tiger up close” and “See it in 3D.” button. Click this button to launch the AR experience.

In some cases, you may need to scroll down the page to find the 3D model.

What you need to “view” AR objects in your space with Google

Google's 3D animals vary by device. You typically won't see AR or 3D objects on your desktop computer or laptop. Rather, you need a supported smartphone to view these objects using Google's “view in space” option.

Good news? Most modern smartphones are supported. To display AR objects in Google Search, you need the following:

Android smartphone or tablet: Android 7.0 or later with Google Play Store preinstalled iPhone/iPad: iOS 11.0 or later

This includes the most popular smartphones, including those from Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, Motorola, and other brands. When it comes to Apple devices, virtually all iPhones and iPads are supported.

How do I access the 'View in my space' option? When you press 'View in 3D', on supported devices you will see a 'View in my space' button below the 3D animal. This can be seen below.

In particular, you can pinch the animal to resize it from life size. The size will gradually decrease according to the settings.

If you're not sure if Google Search will work for 3D animals or other AR objects, give it a try.

List: 3D animals available on Google Search

Google originally offered around 100+ 3D animals via search, but that list has been significantly reduced as of 2024.

The currently supported 3D animals are:

This is a significant reduction compared to what was previously supported.

3D animals removed from Google

Google reached its peak in 2021, when there were well over 100 animals, including even more cat and dog breeds. Animals removed from searches include:

3D animals removed from searches include:

Google initially supported far more dog breeds as well. All of the following have been removed from search.

At one point, Google also supported displaying 3D models of various dinosaurs, but these have since been completely removed from search as well.

Google also once supported dozens of insect species, but now only supports a small number. Insects that were previously supported but have since stopped working include:

Google removed most of its 3D objects and models

Once upon a time, searches included more than just animals and insects. Google had 3D models of quite a few locations, NASA objects, planets, and satellites, as well as landmarks from around the world. Effectively all of these have been removed.

Objects that were previously supported but have since been removed include:

places and landmarks

Other 3D models Google has removed from search include Halloween models, New Balance shoes (which are outdated at this point anyway), and a huge list of cars. Google announced in 2020 that it would roll out more than 250 different car and truck models that could be displayed in search through 3D models, but these have been removed. The car model was also unique, using streaming to deliver higher quality images of the vehicle in 3D.

cars and trucks

Google has also removed a large number of 3D models of Japanese characters from search.

However, two are still supported.

3D educational models still available on Google Search

In 2020, Google announced that it would expand its 3D models to include educational content about human anatomical systems, parts of cells, and more. Many of these are thankfully still supported, as they are among the most useful 3D models supported by Google. These experiences were built in collaboration with Biodigital and Visual Body.

human anatomical system

part of a cell

chemical model

However, some of these examples are not as simple as 3D animals. That's because 3D models appear near the bottom of search results, alongside the websites that offer them. Sometimes they just don't show up. For example, adding “details” to your search query will make planets appear more reliably.

However, Google has removed parts of some 3D models of the human body. The following models were previously supported but have since been removed:

It's still unclear why Google has removed so many 3D and AR objects and animals from search, but they've been a lifeline for parents, especially during the coronavirus lockdown, and are still useful for education. This is because it has become clear.

