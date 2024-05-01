Four trends financial innovation leaders should pay attention to





Lior Lamesh is the co-founder and CEO of GK8, a Galaxy company.

Traditional financial institutions have been moving into the technology space in recent years, and their operations are becoming more intertwined and tied to technology developments. Therefore, every year new and innovative trends emerge in the technology field that financial institutions need to understand.

In this article, we highlighted some of the emerging trends shaping fintech and institutional finance. Although the scope is wide, I believe it will evolve into new standards and capabilities that will shape the financial industry.

Institutional blockchain adoption

In the first quarter of 2024, the technology market was on a recovery trend after a series of layoffs and unfavorable market conditions.

A bear market can be an ideal time to focus on building infrastructure and preparing for stronger winds. More financial institutions are now shifting their focus to the application level. This means that institutions will be looking for practical applications when implementing technology.

One of the technologies that characterizes the future of finance is blockchain (which relies on the security of private keys). Traditional institutions must therefore prepare for the inevitable consolidation, but it must be done safely.

Trust is the key to everything, especially in the financial field. We've seen blockchain-native companies in the past be a bit reckless when it comes to trust, so the world is ready for traditional institutions to step up here. Financial institutions, which are essentially trusted with funds and assets, need to be present and understand risks in order to be adequately prepared for the future.

tokenization

One way I have seen financial institutions drive adoption is through a significant increase in the tokenization of real-world assets. Yes, this has been smoldering as a use case for years, but it was thought to become more of a priority.

As regulation of real-world assets increases, it becomes easier for regulators to address tokenization, which in turn makes it easier for many institutions to engage in tokenization.

Tokenization provides new ways to represent existing assets and facilitates new business opportunities. This can only happen if facilities are equipped with condition-specific tools that allow them to flexibly adjust parameters depending on location and client demands.

Cyber ​​risks of innovation

We already know the drill. Entering new areas and adopting new technologies reveals new cyber threats and potential attack vectors.

It may feel like you're getting carried away, but the technology landscape is constantly changing, and cybersecurity can be pushed to the side. For example, many institutions entering digital assets are implementing multiparty computation (MPC) solutions to store digital assets, but simply being connected to the Internet exposes digital assets to are not aware of the risks.

Each wallet holds a private key, a username and password that provides access to your assets. Although MPC solutions are often recognized as having the highest security standards, they are not secure enough to store digital assets and tokens that can amount to hundreds of millions of dollars. why? Because the private key is available online (even if split into shards) and therefore hackable.

Yes, MPC solutions are beneficial for automated transaction execution, scaling, and short-term storage, but they are not sufficient to be the ultimate choice for security and long-term storage. MPC solutions have been and will continue to be hacked.

This can be catastrophic. Consider the case of tokenization. If a hacker gains access to the administrative key and its superpowers to generate, write, and other actions, everyone invested can lose everything.

Therefore, as innovation leaders, we must keep in mind that investing in digital asset programs cannot be done without cybersecurity to match these levels of innovation. Please take all necessary precautions to avoid leaving such large amounts of money in inappropriate storage locations.

Controlled Storage: Out.Self-custody: at

Trust-based innovation leaders must recognize that relying on third-party vendors to store assets can be unstable without sufficient oversight. We often hear stories of hedge funds failing due to poor asset management, but that doesn't mean other types of financial institutions aren't affected, too.

While traditional institutions may be tempted to put it off, storing digital assets isn't all that scary or complicated to accomplish. Being in control of your own destiny and that of your clients is a great motivator.

Of course, self-storage of physical assets is incredibly complex. My personal visits to protected bunkers around the world can attest that safety measures are no joke.

However, self-custody of digital assets helps avoid exposure to third-party risks and ensures protection against cyber threats by storing private keys offline. Additionally, the right infrastructure gives you complete control and flexibility over policy and compliance, and allows you to perform other digital asset functions made available with regulatory advances.

However, if you decide to adopt a self-custody solution, be sure to be prepared and resilient. Establishing effective backup plans and business continuity strategies that integrate secondary cold custody solutions has become imperative, especially given the complex and evolving landscape of financial risks and regulatory requirements. Traditional institutions need to be prepared for any scenario or crisis, just like securing a physical safe.

Putting all your eggs in one basket is dangerous, even reckless. Therefore, more and more traditional institutions are considering backup plans that include secondary cold custody solutions as a strategic fallback.

Another notable challenge in implementing self-custody solutions involves integrating with existing banking systems that were not originally designed to handle digital assets. Many of these systems require modification to effectively support the storage and management of digital assets. Key integration points include linking with your institution's user permissions system and integrating with position and back-office systems for seamless operations.

Additionally, each financial institution may have unique policies and jurisdictional requirements that require customization of self-custody solutions. Close collaboration between solution providers and financial institutions is essential to address these specific needs, ensure compliance, and ensure successful implementation and functionality within existing banking infrastructure.

In conclusion, institutional blockchain adoption will not continue in 2024 as the market reaches exciting new highs. It's now up to financial innovation leaders to join this effort and steer it appropriately and safely.

