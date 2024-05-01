New AI guidelines aim to help research librarians





The Association of Research Libraries has published a set of seven guidelines for academic librarians to follow in light of the increasing use of generative AI.

The Association of Research Libraries has published new AI guidelines to help librarians deal with the onslaught of inquiries related to generative artificial intelligence.

In the two years since ChatGPT's debut, librarians have frequently been appointed to lead research and development of emerging AI technologies to address copyright and citation issues. Librarians at some institutions are creating their own AI guides or launching pilot projects to address academic anxiety.

The Association of Research Libraries (ARL)'s seven guiding principles focus on the development and deployment of generative AI, typically referring to large-scale language models such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. The association said the principles aim to promote ethical and transparent practices and build trust among stakeholders not only within research libraries but across the research environment.

Guidelines published on April 25 will also help ARL advocate for policy change.

In early 2024, more than three-quarters of librarians said in a poll by the Association of Academic and Research Libraries that AI ethics and privacy concerns need to be urgently addressed. Key concerns included invasion of privacy and misuse of data, such as generating false citations.

Cynthia Hudson-Vitale, ARL's director of science policy and academic affairs, said the new guidelines could serve as a reference point to address these concerns.

Many of our members have been approached as partners on campus to support institutions that address their needs to develop policies around academic integrity, research integrity, and AI-related research, she said. Ta. These principles are intended to set standards for what libraries can provide to patrons within the communities in which we live and work.

The seven principles are:

Fostering digital literacy: Educating library patrons and IT professionals about AI. Improving understanding and awareness of AI bias: Content generated by artificial intelligence is vulnerable to distortions of information and images, and libraries are encouraged to help users navigate and evaluate AI with distortions in mind. will be done. Advocate for openness and transparency: Specifically, focus on the algorithms, training data, and methodologies used to create AI. Understand that there is no AI without humans: Recognize that the use of AI in research requires human involvement, considering ethics, accessibility, and trustworthiness. Security and privacy are key. Libraries are encouraged to defend laws and regulations that prioritize the privacy of library users. Continuing Copyright Law Enforcement: There is a push for libraries to retain library rights for research and educational purposes. The principles also show similarities between AI and another set of copyright principles developed by the American Library Association, Library Copyright Alliance, and American Library Association. Fairness in digital information: Copyright law must remain our guide. Kathryn Krosek, director of information policy and federal relations, said contracts with academic journals and research institutions are enforceable. She said she has some concerns about contracts with private companies that override copyright laws. The principles emphasize the need for fair use, intellectual freedom, and freedom of information regarding the use and access of digital information.

Krosek and Hudson-Vitale said they have no set plans to review and potentially change the principles, but are open to discussions as AI and related concerns evolve.

Discussions about the principles began over a year ago, about six months after ChatGPT's debut. The guidelines were developed through both the ARL Scholars and Scholarships Committee and his ARL Advocacy and Public Policy Committee. These were refined through multiple committee meetings, along with a full member session and an open comment period for all members.

Janet Moss, instruction and curriculum support librarian at Northwestern University, said librarians have always been in the job of teaching people how to evaluate information, whether written or sourced, and that has changed since the beginning of the Internet. He said that has not changed since then. But now we need to further strengthen that point.

