From a two-room Chennai home to a ten-figure fortune, Google's Sundar Pichai is nearing a rare milestone





Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai is approaching a rare milestone for a non-founder in the tech industry: a $1 billion fortune.

Since taking the helm at Google in 2015, Pichai, 51, has had an impressive run, with the company's stock soaring more than 400% and outperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes. The recent AI-driven growth spurt in Google's cloud computing division has further fueled the rally, as the company posted better-than-expected first-quarter profits and introduced a dividend for the first time.

The rise in Google's stock has boosted Pichet's fortune to nearly $1 billion, according to a report by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Pichai often talks about how he used to sleep on the living room floor with his younger brother in their two-room apartment in Chennai. The Pichai family had no television, no car, and sometimes no running water.

Pichai was introduced to technology when his father got him a rotary phone when he was 12 years old. That, along with his curiosity about his father's work as an electrical engineer for the British company GEC, inspired him to study technology.

His curiosity earned him a spot at the prestigious IIT Kharagpur and later a scholarship to Stanford University. Pichai said in an interview that his father used to withdraw $1,000 from his family's savings, more than his annual salary, to cover his plane tickets and other expenses.

Pichai said in a 2014 interview that my father and mother did what many parents did at the time. They sacrificed much of their lives and used much of their disposable income to educate their children.

He reportedly won another scholarship to Wharton before joining Google in 2004, where he quickly began leading major projects, including the launch of Google Chrome. In 2015, co-founder Larry Page announced he was moving to become CEO of the newly formed parent company Alphabet, and Pichai was promoted to CEO of Google.

By 2019, he was named CEO of Alphabet, making him one of the highest-paid executives in the world through stock options, with his compensation reported to exceed $200 million in 2022. According to Bloomberg, his current net worth is $424 million from the stock he has owned since becoming CEO of Google, and about $600 million from the sale of his stock.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/from-2-room-chennai-house-to-10-figure-fortune-googles-sundar-pichai-nears-a-rare-milestone-427740-2024-05-01 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos