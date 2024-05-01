BreakingGrounds initiative fosters global technology engagement





Can Bulgaria become South East Europe's next innovation hub? The #BreakingGrounds initiative, led by The Recursive storytelling studio, is one step closer. It represents a pioneering initiative to showcase Bulgaria's technology ecosystem and aims to position Bulgaria in the global knowledge economy. These initiatives focus on creating both economic and social value and demonstrate Bulgaria's role as a dynamic hub for deep technology innovation.

Powering Bulgaria's innovation journey

How does it work? Through the implementation of various activities such as public relations, optimized digital presence, social media campaigns, roadshow events and participation in major international technology conferences, we support entrepreneurs, innovation leaders, We provide researchers with the international recognition they deserve. Furthermore, the strategy aims to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem by attracting talent and investment.

The #BreakingGrounds initiative targets stakeholders such as venture capitalists, corporate leaders, knowledge workers, and diaspora communities leading integration within the CEE region.

As one of the highlights of this initiative, participants will gather at a leading technology conference aimed at networking, spotlighting the technology ecosystem, and forming strategic partnerships. Selected conferences for 2024 include Tech.eu Summit in London, Viva Tech in Paris, Bits & Pretzels in Munich, Web Summit in Lisbon, and Slush in Helsinki. Please access here!

Members of the #BreakingGrounds delegation (from left to right): Mr. Teodor Antonio Georgiev (Co-founder and Director of Storytelling Studio), Mr. Milena Stoicheva (Minister of Innovation and Growth, Bulgaria), Mr. Boyko Takov (BSMEPA Secretary) (Director), Mr. Victor Biriansky (Co-founder of Scale Focus)

Elevating Bulgaria: a hub for deep technology innovation and global competitiveness

Over the past year, #BreakingGrounds has brought together stakeholders from a diverse ecosystem, including entrepreneurs, technology providers, venture capitalists, and organizations such as BVCA, Endeavor, BESCO, FMFIB, Ministry of Innovation and Growth, BSMEPA, and Invest Sofia .

“We assembled a delegation of ecosystem leaders, created a comprehensive visual identity, launched a social media campaign, organized side events, and secured speaking roles at Web Summit, Slush, and the DLD conference. ” says co-founder and director Theodor Antonio Georgiev. of storytelling studio. As the driving force behind #BreakingGrounds, he aims to accelerate the development of this initiative with his five-year implementation plan.

“In 2025, we hope to include conferences in other regions such as the US (SXSW, SEC), Asia, and even Davos. Each event will increase brand awareness and engage with the global technology community. carefully selected to increase engagement,” he explained.

Participants can choose from five different packages to suit their specific needs. It is important to note that, as highlighted by the organizers, businesses are encouraged to apply as early as possible and proactively to ensure smooth coordination and implementation.

Iskren Krusteff, co-founder and CEO of integrator JSC, said: “Through the partnership established between the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprise Agency, Bulgarian Innovation Media, The Recursive and talented participants, #BreakingGrounds We are increasing our confidence in this.” Do business on the international stage. ”

Isren Krustev and Boyko Takov

“For integrator JSC, #BreakingGrounds is a symbol of good collaboration between Bulgarian institutions, companies, academic communities and investment partners, demonstrating the benefits of high work ethics, high quality and scalable products and services “But together we will demonstrate a unity that we have not had before. It has been witnessed before,” he added.

Boyko Takov, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises, further strengthened the role of #BreakingGrounds in supporting the international expansion of Bulgarian companies and finding new partners and customers.

“Our role in this initiative is primarily as a financial supporter, but we aim to support businesses on a broader scale,” Takov explains. “We are focused on providing opportunities, from which companies should be proactive in developing their own business and connections.”

This year, #BreakingGrounds has a total of 11 conferences planned, starting at Tech.eu in London, where Irina Ovshtarova and Theodor Antonio Georgiev will share their expertise on stage. As May deepens, our next stop is Viva Tech in Paris.

Join #BreakingGrounds and advance the story!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therecursive.com/breakinggrounds-catalyzing-innovation-and-global-recognition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos