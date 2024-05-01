



If you're looking to reduce your heating and cooling costs, you've probably improved your home's insulation or added weatherstripping around leaky windows.

If you're still feeling the pinch when it's time to pay your utility bill, it might be time to upgrade your thermostat.

Wi-Fi-enabled smart thermostats can be programmed from your smartphone and take into account daily weather changes and learn your family's habits to make your home more comfortable year-round and help you save on heating and cooling costs.

What is a smart thermostat?

Smart thermostats use the internet and other features to connect to Wi-Fi and automatically optimize the performance of your HVAC system.

“Smart thermostats give you visibility into your heating and cooling system,” says Ross Tretheway, founder and principal engineer of TE2 Engineering and architectural engineer on the television shows This Old House and Ask This Old House.

These web-enabled devices offer convenience and optimization far beyond a standard thermostat. The motion sensor smartly sends a signal to his thermostat and turns on the thermostat when you enter the door after work. Some models also include remote sensors to ensure different areas of your home are at the right temperature. With access to local weather data over Wi-Fi and predictive analytics, you can adjust your system based on conditions around your home before you're sweaty or cold.

Some smart thermostats can be set to turn on when you're within a certain distance of your home, so it heats or cools appropriately when you walk in the door.

“Geofencing allows you to pair your thermostat with your cell phone or multiple phones in your home,” Tretheway says. “The thermostat uses your phone's location to determine if you're within range to keep your home comfortable.”

Comparison of smart thermostats and standard thermostats

A standard thermostat is very simple. Just tell your heater or air conditioner when to turn on and off. That's all. On these older models, you turn a knob to set the desired temperature. The system will run until it reaches that temperature and then shut off again.

“With the old system, it's like go 100 miles per hour or hit the brakes. There's no cruise control,” Trethewey said. “Smart He tries to control his thermostat as much as possible, effectively turning the HVAC system on and off.”

Standard thermostats must be adjusted manually. Smart His Thermostat allows him to remotely control his HVAC system with a swipe of a finger.

“It's connected to an app on your phone, so you can check and adjust the temperature in your home no matter where you are in the world,” Trethewey said. “It creates great convenience and peace of mind.”

What is a programmable thermostat?

Programmable thermostats are a little more customizable than standard thermostats. With the cover removed, this type of thermostat can be manually programmed to turn the heating or cooling on or off at specific times based on the day of the week. Assuming you've taken the time to understand how to program in the first place, that programming requires regular updates.

“No one programs an old-fashioned thermostat because programmable thermostats can be incredibly complicated to set up and program properly, and then the schedule changes.” Trethewey said. “The Smart Thermostat can schedule automatically, making it very easy to adjust its schedule from the app on your phone, tablet, or laptop.”

Can smart thermostats reduce energy costs?

All these features combined make your home more comfortable and reduce your energy usage and utility bills. “Smart HE thermostats can save homeowners 5% to 15% on their typical utility bills, with an average of about 8%,” he says Trethewey. In general, the smarter you get from your thermostat's features, the more you save.

Homeowners in areas of the U.S. where utility companies offer a variety of electricity rates can save even more with a smart thermostat.

“If you live in an area with different electricity rates, there are smart thermostats that can take advantage of time-of-use pricing to save you even more energy,” Tretheway says. “If your thermostat knows that your electricity bill is going to go up at 2 p.m., it will cool your home until that time and then turn off and go into coast mode, so you don't have to pay higher bills for electricity. ”

A smart thermostat can go a long way in making your home greener and lowering your energy costs, but it's just one of a series of factors that affect your home's energy efficiency.

“We are still limited by air leakage, building envelope insulation and HVAC system performance,” he said. You can further increase your savings by insulating or sealing gaps where air can escape and taking steps to improve your home's overall energy efficiency.

Before choosing to upgrade to a smart thermostat, it's important to note that this technology is compatible with many (but not all) HVAC systems and equipment. In addition to making sure you have a strong Wi-Fi connection, you'll need to make sure your HVAC equipment and wiring are compatible with your smart thermostat.

For example, an old-fashioned standard thermostat with a dial, known as a millivolt system, may not be easily replaced with a smart thermostat because of the wiring. High voltage electric baseboard heaters are often not compatible with smart his thermostats. A mini-split may be on a communication system that runs through its own control.

The best way to find a smart thermostat that is compatible with your HVAC system is to check the brand of your current equipment and look for a smart thermostat of the same brand. Many manufacturers also offer third-party thermostat integration kits that can adjust incompatible thermostats to work with their systems.

If you want to DIY, check with the manufacturer to find out which smart thermostats are compatible. Otherwise, it's best to look for a professional who works with your equipment brand and get recommendations on the right Smart His thermostat for your system and professional installation methods.

“If you drive a Volkswagen, you're not going to take it to a Chevrolet dealer for repairs,” Trethewey said. “If you have a specific brand of his HVAC system, be sure to hire a company that specializes in that system.”

