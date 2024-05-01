Google's new big leak finally reveals Pixel 8a price





Google's Pixel 8a is likely to debut at the company's I/O developer event within two weeks. But that hasn't stopped the leaks, and so far the focus has been mainly on specifications and design. But now we have some insight into the price of the terminal.

This information comes from trusted tipster OnLeaks via SmartPrix and indicates that Google has no plans to increase the price of the Pixel 8as in the US. The 128GB Pixel 8a will retail for $499, and there is now a second 256GB storage option that will retail for $559.

The 256GB is new, but its base unit costs about the same as the Pixel 7a, which launched last year. There were concerns that Google would increase the price of the Pixel 8a, but those rumors appear to have been based on the price of the higher storage model, and if accurate, this means Google will increase the price of the Pixel 8a. This will be a new option to offer.

OnLeaks (and MySmartPrice) previously revealed that the 8a will follow the design principles of the Pixel 8s, with rounded edges and an overall less boxy design than the Pixel 7 series.

In terms of specs, Android Authority says the 8a will come with an improved 120Hz OLED display with increased maximum brightness to 1400 nits. The 7as 64MP Sony IMX787 camera sensor returns in the 8a, but the handset will be equipped with a slightly downgraded version of the Tensor G3 chipset found in the flagship Pixel 8 series.

Some promotional images obtained by Android Headlines show that the new budget Pixel will come with seven years of security patches. However, there is no mention of supporting the smartphone with seven years of Android updates and parts, as is the case with the main Pixel 8 smartphone. Google could differentiate its main line from its cheaper lines by how many years of updates it provides depending on the device. Or maybe your Android headline image doesn't tell the full story.

We also don't know what AI skills the Pixel 7a will have. I/O will focus on Gemini and generative AI in general, and Google suspects he'll have some Pixel 8a-related surprises in store. We'll know more in the coming weeks.

