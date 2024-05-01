Innovation at the heart of Ben Franklin Technology Partners





When most entrepreneurs and businesses first approach Ben Franklin Technology Partners in Northeastern Pennsylvania, they are looking for funding. But in the end, they're receiving more than just financial aid, according to Northeast Pocono Regional Manager Ken Okrepkei.

“We can invest up to $100,000 in a given funding round, up to $450,000 over several years. If the company continues to raise venture capital, we can take over up to $500,000 of that funding.” You can do it,” he said. “But in the end, the real value is the fact that we have a solution network of hundreds of consulting resources that can help you solve problems such as sales strategy, marketing strategy, cash flow management, financing, and more. If the family doesn't have that, but they have the skill set, we can…help them provide strategic planning and guidance.

“So the biggest value for Ben Franklin is that the funding is huge and people will continue to come to us for capital investments, but most importantly, we connect them to our solution network. I think it's something that we can do to promote our internal companies.'' Communication network. “

“Innovation Engine”

Okrepky described Ben Franklin Technology Partners, which is funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, as “Pennsylvania's innovation engine.” He divided it into his three parts and placed innovation at the center of each.

• Early-stage seed funds that invest capital to help entrepreneurs with novel and emerging technologies create jobs.

• Support systems for manufacturing companies. Okrepkie calls this a “community anchor.”

• Champion of an entrepreneurial ecosystem coupled with a strong regional business incubator network.

Founded in 1983, Ben Franklin has four regional chapters: one in Pittsburgh, one in Philadelphia, one from Erie to Harrisburg and the Northeast Poconos, covering 21 counties. Okrepky, who joined Ben Franklin 15 years ago, oversees six counties bordering New York and New Jersey.

regional evolution

Okrepky said a lot has changed in the past 15 years. At the time, the area didn't have many resources for aspiring entrepreneurs or fledgling businesses. And the resources that did exist were competing rather than collaborating. This took a lot of vision and effort from many people, but ultimately an economic development community was established.

“Now there are people who want to see these companies grow and provide resources to entrepreneurs. That infrastructure has changed,” Okrepky said.

He added that 2024 is the perfect time to be an entrepreneur, especially a technology entrepreneur, in Northeast Pennsylvania.

“We will benefit from the SBDC, the Ben Franklin Benefits, the Ignite Program in Scranton, the Connect Program in Wilkes-Barre, and the CAN BE Innovation Center and Programs in Hazleton. There's a whole bunch of people working together to help. And then there's the Keystone Innovation Zone program, which supports all the downtown incubators and allows entrepreneurs to generate $100,000 in tax credits for their companies. It sells for $85,000 until it's eight years old. So now we actually have a system and we have resources here to help solve the problem.”

success in numbers

As the numbers prove, this new economic ecosystem is working.

Since 1983, Ben Franklin has said:

• Supported the start-up of 535 companies.

• Helped create more than 20,000 jobs and retain an additional 56,000.

• Helped leverage $59.2 billion in capital through companies that invest in customers.

“On average, companies that come through Ben Franklin will leverage our investment five to one,” Okrepky said. “So if we invest a total of, say, $200,000, those companies will raise an average of $1 million. And our portfolio will have $7 million, $10 million, $2,000 We have companies that have raised more than $10,000.

He added that for every dollar Ben Franklin invests, $4 in tax revenue is returned to the commonwealth.

“As companies grow, they generate tax revenue,” he says. “So we're a good investment for the taxpayers. And I think it's grown and evolved over the 40-plus years that we've been around.”

He also pointed out that jobs created by technology companies have an average annual salary of about $79,000, which is 52% higher than the state's average wage.

what's next

So what's next for Ben Franklin? One is to keep doing what they're doing.

“Investing in early-stage technology companies over the past 40 years has provided great returns on investment, not only for Pennsylvania, but also for Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Okrepky said. “So we need to continue to do that. Entrepreneurs are able to build companies because they have access to capital at an early stage. It's a ground level thing.”

Okrepky also listed some specific initiatives and goals that Ben Franklin is focused on.

• Industrial Hemp Engine in Pennsylvania.

“We are talking about using hemp in products such as ceiling tiles, floor tiles, clothing and construction materials,” he said. “So the goal is to revitalize that industry here. … We already have three industrial hemp companies within 21 counties (one in Hazleton, one in Sunbury and one in the Reading area). I'm investing.

• Connecting students at local colleges and universities to the entrepreneurial community.

According to Okrepky, 11,000 students graduate each year from 14 universities in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“I think we can do better in terms of not only letting them know that workforce opportunities exist after graduation, but also connecting them so they can participate in entrepreneurial experiences. .”

• Establishment of a regional angel fund.

“I would like to see further acceleration of the successful technology startups that have been part of everything I’ve been talking about for the past 20 years,” he said. “This took us from having Ben Franklin and a handful of angel investors in northeastern Pennsylvania providing early-stage seed capital to having a managed angel fund.”

• Attracting venture capital.

There is already a lot of capital in the area, but Okrepky believes there is potential for even more.

“The next step would be to set up a venture capital fund here…to look at the companies that are growing, to look at the companies that are exiting and decide this is where they need to be.” he said.

“So we're looking 10 to 20 years out and hoping that we get to a place where there's enough success and enough energy and momentum to make it a reality.”

