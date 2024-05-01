What's important next?





In recent years, fashion brands have leveraged emerging technologies to enhance their marketing strategies, increase sales, attract new audiences, and cultivate an innovative image. This change doesn't just mean fashion has become more sophisticated. It's also about technology, which offers unprecedented opportunities to achieve these goals.

As markets evolve rapidly with new technologies constantly emerging and existing ones evolving, brands are proactively exploring new technologies and tweaking strategies based on real experience and testing, rather than just predictions. I am. What technologies have brands adopted so far, and most importantly, what are the key considerations for brands when implementing new technology?

Where are technology-driven strategies heading for fashion brands?

Leading fashion brands have been on a technology-driven journey for several years already. For example, Gucci's 2022 Metaverse collaboration made history as the first luxury brand to create its own Metaverse in a sandbox. Similarly, Burberry and Lacoste announced a collaboration with Minecraft, showcasing a collection within the pixelated game world.

The results behind the campaign revealed that the use of new technology had a positive impact on customer activity both online and offline. Within the Metaverse, he made more than $1 million in revenue for Gucci alone by selling 100,000 digital Gucci items.

However, there are always drawbacks to consider. The technology approach may be more appealing to his Gen Z and Alpha customers who are accustomed to smartphones and value both virtual and physical assets, but the same for older generations who prefer tangible products. I can't say that.

Some brands, such as Nike and Starbucks, have introduced NFT programs and are active in Web3, finding success in the emerging technology space. However, despite the successful implementation, the company had to slow down its investment in innovative solutions and rethink its strategy towards its business goals.

Despite this, brands have not completely given up on technological advances. Instead, they are still aiming to become more “physical”, creating mixed reality experiences and integrating innovations within physical spaces to satisfy and entertain all kinds of audiences. I am. For example, Ralph Lauren sold limited edition physical versions of its digital boots that originally debuted within Fortnite, and Louis Vuitton unveiled a collection of NFT physical trunks, offering buyers an exclusive and unique experience. did.

AR mirrors allow customers to virtually try on products while staying connected to physical stores, as in-store shopping is expected to account for 85% of total sales by 2024. , useful for modern retailers. Brands like Coach are starting to use AR. I partnered with my company, ZERO10, to create the mirror. Other examples include an AR mirror created through Tiffany's partnership with Snap Inc. and the United States Tennis Association that allows users to swing a digital diamond tennis racket. The rise of Apple Vision Pro has further fueled interest in mixed reality. Brands like Alo Yoga, Gucci, and Decathlon have launched immersive apps that offer real-life experiences to their customers.

New technology: key considerations for brands

Based on my experience and discussions with others in the industry, we are all involved in building something new. We're all about gathering information, setting benchmarks, and determining what performs best based on what's happening in projects and real-world scenarios.

When it comes to new technology, there's no substitute for doing it and learning from real experience. The deeper you dig into different cases, the better you'll understand what really works. It is critical for brands to incorporate these insights into their technology strategies.

Technology trends: Balancing innovation and strategy

It's important not to rush into implementing technology just because it's popular. The industry is rapidly evolving, and the recent introduction of generative AI, in particular, is causing significant disruption.

For example, there was a sudden surge of interest in the Metaverse, and everyone was rushing to establish a presence. However, media coverage quickly changed and the Metaverse was declared dead, but within two years we saw the Metaverse revived with an emphasis on Gaming All.

This fast pace prompts some brands to become early adopters and quickly adopt new trends. However, brands need to ensure that their technology implementation is aligned with their goals. Adopting technology for the sake of novelty is not enough. Brands need to define clear objectives or hypotheses to test the effectiveness of new technology initiatives. Using technology to create new experiences is exciting, but integrating technology into a broader strategic framework is critical to driving tangible outcomes.

Think about the end user

Brands need to understand their customers by considering factors such as age and preferences when implementing new technology. Without guidance, customers may ignore or react negatively to unfamiliar technology. Therefore, it is important not only to implement it, but also to educate about its usage and benefits. Some people are tech savvy, while others need more help. Brands that embrace technology want to speak the same language as their core audience, but what about the rest of their audience?

Some brands focus on image and promotion, but ignore the needs of their end users and customers. Technology with a simple interface is more likely to be accepted by a wider audience, especially when integrated into a familiar environment such as a brick-and-mortar store. However, digital-only technology may require customer education. For example, after aggressively launching NFT and cryptocurrency wallets, some brands have begun offering glossaries and other activities to help customers understand their applications.

Why technology is not a panacea

One of the most common mistakes brands make is assuming that simply adopting technology will increase sales or improve their image. When results are unsatisfactory or the technology's performance is inconsistent, brands often treat it as a one-time effort and move on to the next step.

This reaction is understandable given the pressure for quick results and high ROI in large enterprises. However, just like traditional marketing, successful technology integration involves many different factors, from staff training to data processing. In my experience, technology integration is not a separate task. It requires planning and clear communication.

Additionally, successful collaboration between technology vendors and brands is critical. Both parties must be committed to achieving great results and be willing to adjust strategies as necessary. We work closely with you on your brand's journey, from design to promotional planning. By considering multiple factors and coordinating your efforts, you can maximize impact every step of the way.

