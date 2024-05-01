Repurposed Boeing 737 transformed into luxury private jet villa





If you're looking for a vacation that will take your vacation to new heights, a private jet villa in Bali can turn your fantasies into reality. Perched like a crown jewel on the cliffs of Nyan Nyan Beach, this Indonesian villa epitomizes luxury and innovation.

The aircraft previously operated throughout Indonesia, but after being retired it was transported locally by truck and crane. Renovation work was then carried out by experts on site.

Fusion of flight and comfort

The Geometrium Studio team has achieved a world first with a private jet villa. It's more than just a place to stay. It's an experience. Imagine waking up on a modified Boeing 737, 492 feet above sea level, with the Indian Ocean in the background.

Inside the fuselage

Guests access the interior of the villa via a floating staircase. Measuring approximately 1,076 square feet, this villa features a kitchen/living room, two bedrooms, two bedrooms with Jacuzzis in the cockpit surrounded by panoramic windows, and two bathrooms.

The villa's design uses strategically placed mirrors to create the illusion of more space. Incorporating relief glass inserts in some rooms not only enhances the incoming natural light, but also facilitates a seamless visual flow between areas.

Custom fabrication for curved spaces

Since the aircraft's fuselage is all curved and has no flat parts, designers could not simply use ready-made furniture and finishing materials. Everything had to be custom made.

Other amenities outside the villa

But there's something even more special outside the villa, including a bonfire area.

Guests arrive by land or air using a helicopter landing pad located just a few steps from the villa.

But the big bonus is a unique terrace on the wing of the aircraft and a cantilevered swimming pool with a floating hot tub. Designed with a special support system that evenly distributes the weight of the water. In addition, there is a glass section at the edge of the pool that allows swimmers to submerge themselves and look out over the ocean from beneath the surface.

picture perfect moment

Every corner of your private jet villa is a photo opportunity. From ocean-view bathrooms to floating terraces, social media dreams become reality. This villa is designed to stir emotions and create memories. A sensory playground with interactive zones that make you feel like you're flying through the air without ever leaving the ground.

Balance between beauty and function

Despite the challenges of converting an airplane into a living space, the design team created an open and inviting villa. They use bright colors, natural textures, and clever engineering to make the most of their unique spaces.

Privacy with patterns

The design team also designed a nifty fencing system, adding privacy without building fortifications. It has a checkerboard feel that hides the aircraft from nosy passers-by while still keeping it airy. Then, to distance themselves from their neighbors, they built a concrete wall and planted a lush hedge.

Below deck engineering ingenuity

Below, in what was once a cargo hold, all the air conditioning, electrical infrastructure, and plumbing to the bathrooms are housed.

How to experience a private jet villa

For those who would like to experience a private jet villa firsthand, it is listed as a vacation rental on Airbnb. Rental prices vary depending on the season and length of stay. Advance estimates range from about $2,000 to more than $5,000 per night, positioning it as a luxury accommodation option.

Cart important points

A private jet villa is more than just a place to stay. Quite literally, it is a sanctuary where you can get a taste of upper class life. But it is also a true testament to human creativity and the pursuit of creating extraordinary spaces.

What do you think about the concept of turning an aircraft into a luxury living space? Would you like to spend the night in a private jet villa? Let us know in the comments below.

