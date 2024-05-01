Partnered with Samsung TV Plus, MLB, PGA Tour, F1, ONE Championship





At IAB NewFronts 2024, Samsung Ads will highlight why consumers and advertisers continue to pay attention to Samsung. In addition to new tools that allow advertisers to leverage its AI to enhance targeting and deliver performance-driven outcomes, the company is also introducing premium sports, music, and content with its flagship FAST service, Samsung TV Plus. , announced a new lineup of family and entertainment content.

At Samsung Ads, we leverage Samsung innovation to deliver great experiences for customers and advertisers alike, said Michael Scott, vice president, head of advertising sales and operations, Samsung Ads. Our AI and data-driven advertising solutions help advertisers achieve their goals across the marketing funnel, from achieving mass reach to bottom-of-funnel outcomes such as customer acquisition. And when combined with his FAST service, Samsung TV Plus, which has the highest reach and most engagement based on viewing time, advertisers can connect directly with viewers who return frequently for quality content. I can.

Popular sports, family, and music content added to Samsung TV Plus

A destination for sports fans

Samsung is expanding its investment in its Samsung TV Plus service with an all-new premium programming partnership.

The service, which grew more than 60% year-over-year, announced a series of Major League Channels that will stream live sports from Major League Baseball (MLB), PGA Tour, American Hockey League (AHL), and ONE Championship (MMA). ), along with his FAST channel, the first of Formula 1. The main contents are as follows.

MLB: Samsung TV Plus and MLB have partnered to bring the best baseball coverage to FAST, giving viewers access to exclusive content coming soon, including weekly game replays, minor league game replays, game recaps, and more. You can enjoy the MLB FAST channel on. in season. PGA Tour: This new service provides comprehensive coverage of all things PGA Tour, including behind-the-scenes shows, documentaries, tournament recaps, highlights, competitions, and more. AHL: Samsung TV Plus will be the first FAST platform to broadcast live American Hockey League games through the Los Angeles Kings affiliate, the Ontario Reign. Formula One Channel: We're also happy to announce F1's new FAST channel at launch. The Formula 1 Channel is the ultimate destination for fans to catch up on all the action from his F1, F2, F3 and F1 Academy races throughout the season, including analysis, replays and documentaries. ONE Championship TV: The launch of ONE Championship TV brings martial arts content to the service. TV Plus features unique live events, highlights, series and behind-the-scenes access to the world's largest martial arts organizations.

Music, Mattel and more arrive exclusively

For music lovers, Samsung TV Plus announces an exclusive partnership with Warner Music. This will enhance the approximately 500 existing domestic premium and local channels already on Samsung TV Plus. Warner Music content is included in Samsung TV Plus' recently launched dedicated music destination, featuring exclusive music playlists including:

The Drop: A video-on-demand playlist experience tied to the launch of new album releases and featuring artist career retrospectives, behind-the-scenes content, interviews, premieres and new album content. Artist Odyssey: A chronological journey through Warner's artist catalog. Never-before-heard stories about videos that influenced a generation are told through first-hand accounts from friends, video directors, label heads, the artist's manager, fans, and sometimes the artists themselves.

These channels follow Samsung's groundbreaking partnership with Mattel to launch three new channels: Mattel's Barbie & Friends, Mattel's Hot Wheels Action, and Mattel Jr., bringing together some of the most iconic children's For the first time, the brand is now available to families nationwide. Do things like never before on the premium, brand-safe FAST platform, accessed through a dedicated kids entertainment hub.

