Google appears to be adding 'voice emoji' features, including a fart button Science and Technology News





Google appears to be rolling out “voice emoji” to smartphone users.

Some Google Pixel smartphone owners are eyeing the option to send reactions during calls.

“I was on the phone and saw a new button appear…'Audio Emoji'??? I had to call my brother to test it!” said one X user. I did.

The accompanying video shows this feature in action. Swipe up on the “Audio Emoji” option to see his six familiar emojis: laughing, clapping, celebrating, drumming, crying, and poop emoji.

When a user taps an emoji, the corresponding sound is played from the phone.

Some of the matching sounds are obvious – handclaps are handclaps, laughter is laughter, and drums make a “badam tissue” sound. And, somewhat inevitably, the poop emoji makes a fart sound.

The update has not been rolled out to all users and appears to be only being tested, but it has received mixed reactions.

One Reddit user said: “Did someone request this? No. Are we still going to use it? Yes.” Others were less interesting.

“In my opinion they should focus on improving things,” one person posted on X.

“Imagine calling a friend after you've been fired and talking about the stress you're under, and suddenly your friend starts making weird voice emojis,” she wrote on Reddit. There was also another post.

One Reddit user, SohipX, came up with a way to put the poop emoji to good use.

“The fart sound is a great idea…it could also be used for fraudulent calls!”

Sky News has contacted Google for further information.

