



BEIJING, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 2024 World Digital Health Forum, hosted by Tsinghua University and its partners, has emerged as the cornerstone of the ZGC Forum's AI Theme Day. The event, held in Beijing's tech-centric Haidian district, attracted more than 700,000 online participants from around the world. The forum was held in cooperation with the Haidian District People's Government, the Electronics Society of China, Tsinghua University School of Clinical Medicine, and the China Science and Technology Industrialization Promotion Association, and focused on pioneering innovations to improve the health status of patients. fostered global partnerships. There is.

From left: Jiahong Dong, Dean of Tsinghua School of Clinical Medicine, and Anke Diehl, Chief Transformation Officer, Essen University Hospital. Chi-Chih Yao, Director of the Tsinghua Institute for Interdisciplinary Information Sciences and 2000 Turing Award Winner. Mr. Hongwei Wang, Vice President of Tsinghua University. Mr. Mustafa Shehu, President of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations. Jie Qiao, Vice President of Peking University. Xunming Ji, Vice President of Capital Medical University; Mr. Tian Yi Wong, Dean of Tsinghua Medical School.

The forum featured an impressive line-up of speakers offering unique insights into the evolving digital health landscape. Notable among them are Dong Jiahong, Chair of the Academic Committee of Tsinghua University School of Clinical Medicine, and Andrew Chi-Chih Yao, Director of Tsinghua University's Institute of Interdisciplinary Information Science and 2000 Turing Award recipient. Speeches by Mr. Mustafa Shehu, President of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations, and Mr. Martin Taylor, WHO Representative in China, enriched the overall perspective presented at the forum. The event was attended by his 19 academic members and his 70 deans, and featured a wide-ranging discussion about the future of healthcare in an era increasingly shaped by AI.

A highlight of the forum was the release of the Tsinghua City Health Index, which comprehensively evaluates medical services in 296 Chinese cities, establishing a new benchmark for health indicators to support government and local health plans. Additionally, the Global Digital Health Forum Declaration was ratified, setting out a strong framework for universal access to healthcare and highlighting the importance of collaboration, ethical standards and innovation-driven change in global healthcare practice. I did.

A key part of the forum, the Principals' Dialogue, brought together leaders from top universities to discuss new productivity improvements and building a robust medical workforce development system. In this session, Tsinghua University highlighted its plans to develop an integrated education system that connects hospitals, medical schools, and research institutes. This approach aims to develop students who are not only skilled in interdisciplinary collaboration, but also deeply rooted in human values. In this conversation, we explored his transformative impact of AI and digital technologies in improving diagnostic accuracy and treatment efficacy. They specifically noted the potential of these technologies to enable real-time telehealth guidance in areas with limited medical resources and enhance balanced health care delivery nationwide. Additionally, panelists emphasized the importance of maintaining an ethical and patient-centered approach in the development and implementation of digital health technologies. They advocated a dynamic system that could adapt to the evolving needs of the patient throughout his or her life.

The 2024 World Digital Health Forum fostered high-level discussions and fostered future innovation in the digital health field. It aims to promote the digital medical industry, integrate digital technologies with health and life sciences, and foster new developments in medical careers. In doing so, we aim to improve global health outcomes and contribute to the collective well-being of communities around the world.

Media inquiries:

Tsinghua City Global Communication Office[email protected]

Source Tsinghua University

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2024-world-digital-health-forum-ai-at-the-forefront-of-healthcare-innovation-302133270.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos