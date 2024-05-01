ChatGPT's chatbot rival Claude comes to iPhone | Artificial Intelligence (AI)





OpenAIs ChatGPT faces serious competition from rival company Anthropic, which is bringing its Claude chatbot to the iPhone. Anthropic, led by a group of former OpenAI staffers who left over disagreements with CEO Sam Altman, says its product has already outperformed his ChatGPT on several measures of intelligence and is currently We hope to gain the support of general users.

In today's world, smartphones have become central to the way people interact with technology. For Claude to be a true AI assistant, it's important to meet users where they are, often on their mobile devices, said Scott White of Anthropic.

He put Claude's power directly into the hands of people. It's not just about convenience. It is about integrating Claude into the fabric of our daily life.

The third version of the Claude chatbot is available to users on the website in three forms: a fast and simple model called Haiku, a slower and more powerful model called sonnet, and a complete opus system for paying customers only. provided directly to.

It was this system that topped the LMSys chatbot rankings, becoming the first AI to displace GPT-4 from pole position, and its huge context window as a measure of how well it can sustain a conversation. It even made headlines. Please take care at any time. Opus can store about 160,000 words, enough for users to paste thick novels and ask follow-up questions.

But until now, ChatGPT faced little competition on users' devices. OpenAI first released his iOS app last May, and he remains one of the few frontier AI models with an accessible consumer app.

Anthropic says the Claude app allows it to offer users new features that go beyond simple ease of use. For example, the Claude iOS app can access a device's camera and photo library with the user's consent, White said.

After the meeting, business users can take a photo of the whiteboard diagram and ask Claude to summarize the key points, making it easier to share and act on important information. Similarly, consumers can take photos of plants they come across while hiking and ask Claude to identify the species and provide detailed information about its characteristics and habitat.

Alongside the iOS app, the company is also enhancing its business services with a team plan that allows enterprise customers to purchase chatbot access for their entire staff.

We founded Anthropic to lead at the forefront of AI safety and research. It's not something that can be done abstractly. White said he believes that if we can't compete on the frontier, we won't be able to positively impact the trajectory of the industry and stimulate competition to the top in AI safety.

This competition appears to be affecting the market leaders. On Wednesday, OpenAI changed its policy to allow users to access their entire ChatGPT history without opting in to allow the company to train their conversations in return.

