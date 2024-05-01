SNL star visits farm in central New York for new TV show 'Daily Diaries'





Former Saturday Night Live star Vanessa Bayer visited a dairy farm in central New York for a new TV series that explores milk's journey from farm to refrigerator.

The Daily Diaries is a five-episode Roku Channel documentary series about Beck Farms, a fourth-generation dairy farm located in the village of Freeville, Tompkins County. Beyer hosts the show to experience first-hand what life on a farm is like.

As someone who consumes more dairy products, especially cheese, than I'd like to admit, I wanted to know how milk gets from farm to store, Beyer said in a statement. I was particularly interested in how the industry is working to become more sustainable. Because obviously we all have to be excited in that department. I didn't get as much free ice cream as I had hoped, but I learned a lot and I think the audience will learn as well.

At Beck Farms, located about 10 miles outside of Ithaca, owner Tyler Beck introduces closed-loop, circular processes, such as using cow manure to grow feed on the farm, to reduce carbon emissions and Supports sustainability. According to the American Dairy Council, the environmental impact of producing a gallon of milk has shrunk significantly, requiring 30% less water, 21% less land and 19% less carbon dioxide emissions than in 2007. decreased.

We love sharing the farm with Vanessa and are excited to share it with the world, Beck said. We hope Dairy Diary shows our great pride in our responsibility to feed families with delicious dairy products. So, as strange as it may seem to some, we're not going to give up our 3:30 a.m. wake-up no matter what.

In this provided photo, Tyler Beck poses at his family's Beck Farm in Freeville, New York.Courtesy of

In a trailer for the series, Austin Beck, the Tyler family's brother, said he was a little nervous about having Beyer visit because he has no experience in farming. In her first episode, she becomes disgusted with the idea of ​​working with manure and learns how to milk a cow.

Mr. Austin said he was like a city rat dropped into the middle of the countryside.

According to Adweek, Beck Farms was selected after an extensive interview process with a variety of farms, including finding farms with the ability to support multi-day production. Miranda Abney, senior director of marketing for the Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), said the Becks were a little upset by some of the questions asked by Becks during filming, but the moment made for some good comedy. .

Former Saturday Night Live star Vanessa Bayer visits Beck Farm in Freeville, New York for her new Roku Channel series, “The Daily Diaries.”Video still image

Bayer is an Emmy-nominated actress and comedian who was a cast member of SNL from 2010 to 2017. Her credits include Trainwreck, I Love That for You, Will & Grace, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Simpsons, Portlandia and What… He has also appeared in “We Do.'' In the Shadows, DC League of Super Pets.

Other members participating in the series include Dr. Joe McFadden, associate professor of dairy cow biology at Cornell University, and Dr. Laura Brown, a Cortland-based veterinarian. According to the ADA, McFadden detailed research into reducing methane emissions by incorporating seaweed into cows' diets, and Brown visited the Beck farm weekly to learn how they keep cows and calves healthy. He is planning to introduce.

Brought to viewers by U.S. dairy farmers, processors, and importers, Dairy Diaries is available to stream for free on Roku devices, the Roku mobile app, therakuchannel.com, and on Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV . The series premiered on April 22, and all five episodes are currently available for streaming.

