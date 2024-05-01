Queens BP tech hub aims to attract borough to tech sector — Queens Daily Eagle





Written by Ryan Schwach

In a modern world where technology, and now artificial intelligence, has permeated nearly every aspect of life, Queens Borough Hall strives to keep Queens, especially Black and brown residents, abreast of the changes.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards announced in his State of the City address earlier this month that a new Diversity, Technology and Innovation Center will soon open in the borough. The center will house 50 startup companies and foster technology entrepreneurship in Long Island City.

Richards said the creation of the Diversity, Technology and Innovation Center is a Queen's way of bringing economic and technological justice to those who have been denied for too long, and announced $5 million in funding to identify the first 50 companies to call the space home.

We are committed to putting Queens residents in the jobs of tomorrow, he said.

The hub is scheduled to open next January and will be located on the 33rd floor of the Court Square building.

The hub is expected to help advance startups led by Black and brown founders, who have long been marginalized by the U.S. tech industry.

Black and brown New Yorkers make up 51 percent of the city's population, but only 22 percent of the city's tech workforce, according to data cited by BP in its State of the State address.

This data is so harmful and devastating, especially when it comes to the systemic problems it creates, that it essentially puts Black and Brown people at the bottom of the totem pole when it comes to technology here in New York City. The deputy ward mayor said that there are. Ebony Young speaks with Eagle on the phone.

Mr. Young, who has spearheaded the borough's technology efforts, urged Mr. Richards and his office to do more for Queens' Black and Brown residents in the technology industry, which is already intertwined with their daily lives. It referred to the data in the report.

It's a barbershop, it's a new restaurant down the street, it's all that, she said. It is the wave of the future, and unfortunately brown and black people have already been left behind for years.

The technology hub's goal is simple. It's about supporting and funding Black and brown-owned tech startups, helping them grow, and helping them give that growth back to their communities.

Young said the diversity technology hub will be an intersection of growth and expansion. To begin with, he will hire 50 people and then acquire the resources, tools, and knowledge needed to scale properly. In addition to that, you will also receive funds through this process.

Startups often struggle to keep falling off the rails once they get going, rather than getting off the ground, and Hub wants to prevent that from happening.

