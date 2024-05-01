Samsung TV Plus expands horizons with sports and content agreement





The Samsung TV Plus platform has recorded steady growth over the past five years as an entertainment and lifestyle content distribution platform. Now, the South Korean consumer electronics giant is drawing even more attention to the potential of his device-based footprint, which includes more than 630 million TVs, smartphones and other devices sold in 24 countries. .

Samsung Ads hosted a NewFronts presentation in midtown Manhattan on April 30th, vividly demonstrating how the company has expanded the horizons of its Samsung TV Plus platform, which is built into the operating system of its devices. . The presentation highlighted how Samsung TVs and smartphones are portals to a variety of video, audio, gaming and data content that play a major role in consumers' lives.

“We took inspiration from our viewers and consumers to really understand what they want,” Michael Scott, vice president and head of advertising sales and operations at Samsung Ads, told Variety told. “Once we saw that there was a big appetite out there and that viewing time was increasing, we got serious and started investing heavily in partnerships and original content as well.”

Samsung TV Plus currently has more than 50 owned and operated channels and has revenue sharing agreements and other partnerships with thousands of other content owners. TV Plus has over 2,600 channels in total.

“This is the largest television data set in the world,” Scott told an audience gathered at La Van Midtown on Tuesday. “We have a complete 360-degree view of the audience. This data is not available anywhere else.”

The company announced a new content licensing agreement with the American Hockey League that will bring live hockey games to the FAST channel menu on Samsung TV Plus for the first time. A deal with Major League Baseball will allow replays of MLB and minor league games to be viewed on Samsung TV Plus. The new F1 channel will do the same for F1, F2, F3 and F1 Academy races throughout the season. Also coming is Golf Channel, which focuses on PGA, and One Championship TV, which focuses on MMA.

The amount of movies and TV shows in Samsung TV Plus' VOD section has also been “doubled,” according to Takashi Nakano, senior director of content for Samsung TV Plus. Deals with NBCUniversal, A+E Networks, and AMC Networks have paid off. The new channel will include Barbie-themed merchandise from Mattel, The Jim Henson Company and Moonbug Entertainment. Partnerships like this “make us a destination where we can reach millions of passionate users,” Nakano said.

Samsung TV Plus has a unique viewership that is valuable to advertisers and brands. Meanwhile, FAST channel licenses have become a new form of television syndication, especially for vintage programming. Samsung TV Plus is a key partner for content owners given its scope. Samsung TV Plus has the power to drive viewing by simply choosing what the company promotes on the operating system's home page.

Naturally, at this scale, AI is key to managing volume. Samsung is already investing heavily in AI tools for its core hardware business.

Sang Kim, executive vice president of Samsung's services business, said in his opening remarks, “AI supports everything we do.'' The company's investment in its AI tools will “enable us to push the boundaries and deliver a superior home entertainment experience.”

The NewFronts presentation boosted the new interactive gaming app coming to Samsung TV Plus by demonstrating how Samsung phones work as home screen controllers. The new trivia game The Six is ​​designed to be played with a Samsung TV remote control and includes branding options for advertisers.

