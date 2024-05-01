Meta and Google are betting on AI voice assistants. Will they take off?





If you say, “Hey Meta, take a picture,” Meta's glasses will take a picture. Ai Pin, a small computer that clips onto your shirt, translates foreign languages ​​into your native language. The artificial intelligence screen displays a virtual assistant that speaks to you through a microphone.

Last year, OpenAI updated its ChatGPT chatbot to allow spoken responses. Also recently, Google introduced Gemini, a voice assistant replacement for his Android smartphone.

Years after many people decided it was uncool to talk to a computer, tech companies are betting on the resurgence of voice assistants.

Will it work this time? Maybe, but it might take some time.

Research conducted over the past decade shows that many people have never used a voice assistant, such as Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, or Google Assistant, and the overwhelming majority of those who do They said they don't want people to see them talking to a voice assistant in public.

I also rarely use voice assistants. Recent experiments using his glasses, which are equipped with cameras and speakers that provide information about the surroundings, concluded that it is still dangerous to talk into a computer in front of parents and children at the zoo. Surprisingly awkward.

I wondered if this felt normal. Not so long ago, using a Bluetooth headset to talk on the phone might have looked off to some people, but now everyone does it. Will we ever see masses of people walking around and talking to computers, like in a science fiction movie?

I posed this question to design experts and researchers, and the consensus was clear. New AI systems will improve the ability of voice assistants to understand what we're saying and actually help us, so we may be talking to our devices more often in the near future, but we may not be able to do this publicly. It still took many years to do so.

Here's what you need to know:

Why voice assistants are getting smarter

The new voice assistant is powered by generative artificial intelligence, which uses statistics and complex algorithms to guess which words belong in which words, similar to the autocomplete feature on your phone. This allows it to use context to understand your requests and follow-up questions better than virtual assistants like Siri and Alexa, which can only respond to a limited list of questions.

For example, if you say to ChatGPT, “How many flights are there from San Francisco to New York next week?” And follow up with “What's the Weather there?” And what should I pack? Chatbots can answer these questions because they are making connections between words to understand the context of the conversation. (The New York Times sued OpenAI and its partner Microsoft last year for using copyrighted news articles without permission to train chatbots.)

Older voice assistants like Siri respond to a database of commands and questions that they're programmed to understand, but they fail unless you use specific words, like “What's the weather in New York?” What should I bring on a trip to New York?

The former conversation sounds more fluid, like people talking to each other.

The main reason people gave up on voice assistants like Siri and Alexa was that computers couldn't understand many of the questions asked and had a hard time learning what questions worked.

Generative AI addresses many of the problems researchers have struggled with for years, said Dimitra Vergil, director of voice technology at SRI, the research institute that developed early versions of Siri before being acquired by Apple. he said. She said the technology would allow voice assistants to understand spontaneous speech and provide helpful answers.

John Berkey, a former Apple engineer who worked on Siri in 2014 and has been an outspoken critic of the assistant, said generative AI has made it easier for people to get help from their computers, so many of us don't use them. He said that he thinks he will start having conversations with people. Soon there will be more assistants and if enough of us start doing it, it could become the norm.

Siri was limited in size and could only recognize a limited number of words, he said. Now we have better tools.

But the new wave of AI assistants poses new challenges, and widespread adoption could take years. Chatbots such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Meta AI are prone to making up and hallucinating answers because they don't understand the correct answer. They neglect basic tasks such as counting and summarizing information from the web.

When voice assistants are useful and when they aren't

Even as voice technology improves, it is unlikely that conversations will be replaced by traditional computer operations using a keyboard, experts say.

People now have compelling reasons to talk to their computers when they are alone, such as setting a destination on a map while driving a car. But not only does it look weird to talk to your assistant in public, it's often impractical. When I was wearing meth glasses at the grocery store and asked to identify the produce, an eavesdropping shopper cheekily replied, “That's a turnip.”

It is also undesirable for someone to dictate confidential work emails to you on the train. Similarly, it would be imprudent to have a voice assistant read out your text messages at a bar.

Ted Selker, a product design veteran who worked at IBM and Xerox PARC, said technology solves problems. When do we solve problems and when do we create them?

But it's easy to think of cases where talking to a computer can be so useful that you don't care how weird it looks to other people, says Carolina Milanesi, an analyst at research firm Creative Strategies.

On your way to your next office meeting, it's helpful to have your voice assistant tell you about the people you're about to meet. When you're hiking a trail, asking your voice assistant where to turn is faster than stopping and opening a map. While you're visiting a museum, it would be great if your voice assistant could give you a history lesson about the paintings you're looking at. Some of these applications are already being developed using new AI technologies.

We got a glimpse of that future while testing some of the latest voice-driven products. For example, I was recording a video of myself making bread and wearing Meta's glasses and my hands were full, so it was helpful to be able to say, “Hey, Meta, record a video.” And having Humanes Ai Pin dictate my girlfriend's to-do list was more convenient than stopping and looking at my phone screen.

“When you're walking around, that's the sweet spot,” said Chris Schmandt, who has worked on voice interfaces for decades at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Media Lab.

When he was an early adopter of one of the first cell phones about 35 years ago, he recalled that people would stare at him as he walked around the MIT campus talking on the phone. This is normal now.

I'm sure the day will come when people will occasionally talk to their computers while out and about, but it will come very slowly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/01/technology/personaltech/ai-voice-assistants.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos