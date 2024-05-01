Pascal Van Hentenryk named head of Georgia Tech AI Hub





Georgia Tech's AI Hub will be directed by Pascal van Hentenryk, announced Chaoki Abdallah, executive vice president for research. Van Hentenrick (A. Russell Chandler III) is an H. Milton Professor in the Stewart School of Industrial Systems Engineering and Director of the NSF Optimization Advancing Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (AI4OPT).

Georgia Tech has been active in artificial intelligence (AI) research and education for decades. Established in 2023, the AI ​​Hub is a vibrant network that brings together his more than 1,000 faculty and students working on fundamental and applied AI-related research across the Institute.

Abdallah said Pascal Van Hentenryk will lead the Georgia Tech AI Hub to drive innovation and excellence. His leadership at one of our three AI research institutes has fostered impactful partnerships at Georgia Tech and other universities, creating a dynamic platform for the advancement of AI. The company has already shown a commitment to fostering a sustainable ecosystem.

The AI ​​Hub aims to advance AI through discovery, interdisciplinary research, responsible adoption, and education to build the next generation of AI workforces and a sustainable future. Thanks to its technology-enabled, solution-focused approach, AI Hub is well-positioned to provide decision makers and stakeholders with access to world-class resources for commercializing and deploying AI.

The fundamental question people are asking about AI right now is: Can we trust it? Van Hentenrick said. That's why the AI ​​Hub will focus on developing trustworthy AI for societal impact in science, engineering, and education.

U.S. News & World Report ranks Georgia Tech among the top five universities with artificial intelligence programs. Van Hentenryck aims for the AI ​​Hub to leverage his institute's strategic advantages in AI engineering to create strong collaborations. These include a partnership with Georgia Tech Research Institute to maximize social impact, Techs 10 Interdisciplinary Research Center and his 3 NSF-funded research centers to increase academic and policy impact. This may include partnerships with two of his AI research institutes.

The AI ​​Hub powers all AI-related activities, from basic research to applied AI projects, collaborative AI labs, AI incubators, and AI talent development. It will also help develop AI policy and improve understanding of the social impact of AI technologies, Van Hentenryk explained. A key aspect is that to expand social impact and democratize access to AI and the AI ​​workforce, much of AI4OPT's work will be integrated into Georgia Tech's AI ecosystem, particularly industrial partners and workforce development. It's about extending the program.

Van Hentenryck also thinks about the technological implications of AI. AI is an integrated technology that brings together computing, engineering, and social science. He added that it is important to put humans at the center of AI applications and ensure that AI systems are trustworthy and ethically designed.

In its first year, AI Hub will focus on building a nimble and agile organization to achieve the following goals:

Promote, promote and foster use-inspired research and innovative industry partnerships.

Transforming AI research into impact through AI engineering and entrepreneurship programs.and

Develop a sustainable AI workforce development program.

In addition, the AI ​​Hub will support new events such as the center's fall kickoff, AI-Tech Fest. This event brings together Georgia Tech faculty, external and potential partners to discuss recent AI developments and the opportunities and challenges posed by rapidly proliferating technologies, and to build connections between collaboration and innovation.

