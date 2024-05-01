5 Google Assistant settings you should update right now





These days, anyone with a smartphone has free access to a personal digital assistant. For Android users, the default helper is none other than Google Assistant. However, whether you have the best Android smartphone or the best iPhone, you can control Google's voice assistant the way you want and make calls at home or in the office.

This is because Google Assistant is available on a variety of smart speakers and smart displays. These handy devices can help you in a variety of ways, including answering random questions that pop up throughout the day, keeping a timer while cooking or listening to music, and setting reminders.

Google Assistant has so many powerful features that for many people, having a digital helper on their device is a must-have. Smart speakers not only help with your everyday needs, but they also allow you to control your smart home entirely with your voice. However, not everything is perfect, and there are some privacy and regular annoyances that can affect your Google Assistant experience.

Thankfully, we've put together five easy ways to tweak your Google Assistant settings beyond the basic default settings to make your Google Assistant experience more enjoyable.

1. Update audio recording settings

Google announced changes to privacy settings for voice recordings in 2020. Unless you opt in, Google won't store your audio recordings or share them with human analyzers to improve Google's algorithms. However, if you've opted in or have previously saved voice recordings, you can opt out, choose how long Google keeps your voice recordings, and delete them manually.

There are two ways to turn off voice activity. Visit myactivity.google.com on your PC and click the settings bar in the top left. Click Activity Controls. next,[音声録音を含める]Uncheck the box to prevent Google from linking audio recordings to your account. You can also open the Google Home mobile app. Profile icon >[マイ アクティビティ]>[アクティビティの保存]Choose.[音声録音を含める]Toggle on and off.

To further adjust your privacy settings, open the Home app, tap your profile picture in the top right, then tap Assistant Settings.[You]A tab will appear.with assistant[データ]Select[音声録音]Scroll down to Tap to see options to save, review, and delete the recording.

To delete your voice command history,[myaccount.google.com]>[データとカスタマイズ]>[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティ]>[アクティビティの管理], and tap the three-dot menu at the top of the screen. next,[アクティビティの削除基準]and select options such as All Time, Last Hour, Last Day, etc.[削除]Tap to confirm. You can also tell Google to delete your voice command history. Just say, “Hey, Google, please delete everything I just said.”

2. Turn off the continuous conversation feature

If you continue the conversation, you can ask follow-up questions without Google saying “Hey Google” again. While this is useful, additional listening may not be as smooth, especially if you don't have follow-up questions or are just asking others in the room. Fortunately, this feature can be turned off.

To turn off Continuous Conversation in the Home app, tap your profile picture in the top right, then tap Assistant Settings > Continuous Conversation.[継続的な会話]You can toggle off to see which speakers are affected.

3. Adjust the sensitivity of “Hey, Google”

If you always find yourself accidentally activating your smart speaker, “Hey, Google” may be too sensitive. You can adjust how much your Google Assistant responds to your wake word if it can't hear you well enough or if you mistype another word as your wake word.

To adjust the sensitivity, go to the Google Home app. Tap Home at the bottom. Then select the smart speaker or smart display you want to adjust. Once you have selected your device, tap “Device Settings” in the top right corner. next,[オーディオ]>[OK Google]Select the sensitivity. Here you can adjust the sensitivity with which your Google Assistant responds, from “Minimum Sensitivity” to “Maximum Sensitivity.”

When your Nest Hub Max is uploading images or videos to Google's servers, you'll see a green light next to the camera.

Juan Gerson/CNET4.Change camera settings

If you're using a Google-enabled smart display like Nest Hub Max, Lenovo smart display, or JBL Link View, you can disable the camera when you're not making a video call. This will be slightly different for each display. JBL and Lenovo offer physical shutter options, but Google's own smart display, the Nest Hub Max, doesn't have a built-in shutter.

The easiest way to turn off your Nest Hub Max's camera and microphone is to flip the switch on the back of the device. An indicator light next to the camera lens shows the current status. Although you'll have to remember to turn the camera feature on and off every time you use it, it's important to have the option to ensure the camera turns off when you need it.

If you want to turn off the camera and use voice commands, there is a software toggle that turns off just the camera. Simply swipe up from the bottom of your Nest Hub Max screen and press the toggle camera button in the toolbar.

For added security, you can physically cover your Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max's camera with a webcam cover, available from Amazon and many other retailers.

5. Reset activity management

Similar to voice recordings, Google stores information about the sites and apps you use with your Google Account. If you're concerned about your privacy, adjusting these settings can provide some peace of mind.

In the Home app, tap your profile picture in the top right corner, then tap Assistant Settings. Tap on his three dots at the top right of the screen,[Google アクティビティ コントロール]Choose. There you'll see a page with options for controlling what information Google collects from your online and mobile app activity. You can also turn on automatic deletion and choose how often you want your data deleted.

Other Google Home hacks

