Google Registry offers 50% off developer domains





In the spring, developer domains bloom in the Google Registry. The .app, .dev, .foo, .nexus, .mov, and .zip top-level domains will all launch in May, and this spring .dev will celebrate its fifth anniversary. To celebrate, from now until the end of May, he's offering 50% off standard-priced .dev domains. Visit get.dev/5year to find one of our recommended partners.

Since .dev top-level domains first joined the Internet five years ago, we've seen over 600,000 .dev domains registered and thousands of new websites launched. Start your next project with these 5 helpful .dev websites for developers.

Web.dev was launched in 2019, and since then, Google's Chrome Developer Relations team has evolved the site into a one-stop shop for practical advice for web developers. It is also home to Baseline, an initiative that clarifies the status of his web platform features across browsers and hosts content to help developers improve their Core Web Vitals. Sigstore.dev is an OpenSSF project that simplifies code signing for the open source ecosystem. We provide open source, easy-to-use tools and services that provide a foundation of trust in supply chain security and simplify the creation and verification of digital signatures. Transparency.dev describes the security benefits of applying transparency logging to prove that your data is not encrypted. Trillian was modified using open source tamper-proof logs created by Google that store an accurate, immutable, and verifiable history of activity. Motion.dev is developer Matt Perry's side project, experimenting with ways to create native browser animations. The API is now more powerful and easier to use. This is an animation library built on the Web Animation API with small file size and fast performance. Zed.dev is an open source code editor that allows multiple developers to move and edit within a shared workspace. Zed makes it easy to have nuanced, real-time conversations about every part of your codebase, whether you're working with someone at the desk next to you or on another continent. Masu.

For the month of May only, you'll also find deals on .foo, .nexus, .mov, and .zip domains from our preferred partners.

From tools to platforms, languages ​​to blogs, there are many top-level domains available for all your ideas. Salute to all the developers who are growing the Internet, contributing to open source projects and making his web more interesting, one domain at a time. I can't wait to see what you build next.

