Class ReadChangeStreamQuery (2.37.0) | Java Client Library | Google Cloud

A simple wrapper for constructing ReadChangeStream RPC queries.

Inheritance Objects > ReadChangeStreamQuery Static Method create(String tableId) public static ReadChangeStreamQuery create(String tableId) ParameterNameDescriptiontableIdString fromProto(ReadChangeStreamRequest request) public static ReadChangeStreamQuery fromProto(ReadChangeStreamRequest request)

protobuf Wraps ReadChangeStreamRequest.

Warning: Be aware that the project ID and instance ID in the table name will be overwritten by BigtableDataClient configuration.

ParameterNameDescriptionrequestcom.google.bigtable.v2.ReadChangeStreamRequest method clone() protected ReadChangeStreamQuery clone() Override continuationTokens(List changeStreamContinuationTokens) public ReadChangeStreamQuerycontinuationTokens(List ChangeStreamContinuationTokens)

Sets the stream continuation token for reading the change stream.

endTime(instant value) public ReadChangeStreamQuery endTime(instant value)

Set the endTime for reading the change stream.

ParameterNameDescriptionvalueorg.threeten.bp.Instant equals(Object o) public booleanquals(Object o) ParameterNameDescriptionoObject Overrides hashCode() ReturnsTypeDescriptionint Overrides heartbeatDuration(Duration) public ReadChangeStreamQuery heartbeatDuration(Duration)

Sets the change stream heartbeat period.

Parameter name description durationorg.threeten.bp.Duration startTime(instant value) public ReadChangeStreamQuery startTime(instant value)

Set startTime for reading the change stream.

ParameterNameDescriptionvalueorg.threeten.bp.Instant streamPartition(RowRange rowRange) public ReadChangeStreamQuery streamPartition(RowRange rowRange) ParameterNameDescriptionrowRangecom.google.bigtable.v2.RowRange

Represents a partition in the format [startKey, endKey). startKey can be null

to represent negative infinity. endKey can be null to represent positive infinity.

streamPartition(Range.ByteStringRange range)

public ReadChangeStreamQuery streamPartition(Range.ByteStringRange range)

streamPartition(ByteString start, ByteString end)

public ReadChangeStreamQuery streamPartition(ByteString start, ByteString end)

ParametersNameDescriptionstartByteString

The beginning of the range (inclusive). Can be null to represent negative

infinity.

endByteString

The end of the range (exclusive). Can be null to represent positive infinity.

streamPartition(String start, String end)

public ReadChangeStreamQuery streamPartition(String start, String end)

ParametersNameDescriptionstartString

The beginning of the range (inclusive). Can be null to represent negative

infinity.

endString

The end of the range (exclusive). Can be null to represent positive infinity.

toProto(RequestContext requestContext)

public ReadChangeStreamRequest toProto(RequestContext requestContext)

Creates the request protobuf. This method is considered an internal implementation detail and

not meant to be used by applications.

ParameterNameDescriptionrequestContextcom.google.cloud.bigtable.data.v2.internal.RequestContext

ReturnsTypeDescriptioncom.google.bigtable.v2.ReadChangeStreamRequest

toString()

Overrides

