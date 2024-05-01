Discover Thrills & Frills updates and the second act of the Expansion Pass!





Every day in the Valley is magical, but today is special. Released today is his 10th free update, Thrills & Frills, and Sparks of Imagination Act II for the Disney Dream Light Valley: Rift in Time expansion pass, available to all expansion pass holders.

Each time we preview the addition of a new villager, Thrills & Frills reinvigorates the design of Valley Visit and Touch of Magic with new features, while also adding new Star Pass and Premium Shop content to further Disney Parks content. It's set to bring magic to the Valley. Meanwhile, in The Spark of Imagination, Ja'far's quest for a powerful artifact heats up with new quests, puzzles, and further upgrades to the Royal Hourglass and time-bending station.

Thrills and frills await you with the latest free update! Be dazzled with Daisy!

Mickey Mouse received a letter from Daisy Duck. Mickey Mouse plans to return to the Valley after conducting his own investigation into the cause of oblivion. Once she's settled into her wonderful new home, you'll have the big task of helping Donald Duck reunite with his girlfriend! Can these two lovebirds be reunited after so long?

Daisy, a fashionista, entrepreneur, and advice columnist, fills the Valley with her vibrant personality and new quests, friendship items, and a unique new building: the Boutique.

Share your creativity with your friends at our boutique!

After watering and growing your boutique to its desired size (don't worry, Daisy will explain it to you), you can unlock amazing new buildings packed with new features.

Mannequin and furniture displays throughout the boutique allow you to showcase your unique custom designs. Interacting with the Furniture Display opens the Furniture Touch of Magic collection, from which you can select the items you want to display. Please note that some large items may take up two display spaces. Similarly, mannequin displays can be manipulated to display customized Touch of Magic designs.

These displays have been highly requested by our community and now you can share these designs with your friends during Valley Visits*. While participating in a Valley Visit, visitors can interact with the display and save Touch of Magic designs to their collection storage slots.

What's even more interesting is that after visiting a friend's valet, you don't have to visit the valet with that friend and can easily check in to that friend's boutique in the future. Boutiques have a handy panel to record each friend's boutique after you finish your Valley visit. As long as you are connected to the online service, you can access your copy of Boutique again on your own. Although this will prevent you from accessing the rest of the Valley, this copy of the boutique will always be kept up to date with changes made to the carefully selected collection, so you can keep your friends' styles up to date. It's a great way to keep up with your travels!

In addition to these chic displays, the boutique also offers new ways to challenge yourself every day. Exercise your creativity as you help Daisy decorate a corner of the boutique with trendy mannequins and show off your personal style and collection. Be sure to contact her daily for new inspiration. As you complete these challenges and help Daisy keep her boutique fresh and exciting, you'll unlock new Touch of Magic clothing and furniture bases, as well as exclusive items.

*Internet connection is required for multiplayer.

Disney Dreamlight Valley supports cross-play between Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Mac, PC, and Apple Arcade platforms, but PlayStation users can only participate in multiplayer with other PlayStation users.

Other players' Valley Touch of Magic designs will not be visible to Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition players.

Create your own Dream Light Park!

The magic of Disney Parks returns with the new A Day at Disney Star Path! With items inspired by Mickey's Toontown and Toy Story Land, you'll be able to create the Alien's swirling saucer, Aladdin's magic carpet, and more! Add a twist to the Valley by building your own Dreamlight Park with attractions. Daisy and Minnie are also pleased with the new unlockable Dream His style, inspired by the Storybook Circus at Walt Disney World Resort Magic Kingdom.

Get even more magic in the Premium Shop with Disney Parks-inspired clothing and furniture, including the Jungle Cruise Boat Bundle. Fan favorites from last year's Disney Parks Star Pass will also be available in the Premium Shop, including the Pixar Pal-A-Round attraction. Plus, keep an eye out for amazing Disney and Pixar-inspired additions that rotate weekly, including accident-prone rooster animals and gravity-defying house styles.

Be sure to also check out our official social media for upcoming news regarding new in-game events. Also, don't forget to receive your partner statue from your mailbox to start your Dreamlight Park.

Check out mailboxes and other community-driven features.

With each free update, we are committed to improving Valley based on feedback from the magic community. Here are just a few of the features we prioritized in this update with support from our fans.

Camera Mode Changes: As part of The Laugh Floor Update, we implemented several changes to the furniture mode camera to improve performance stability. However, we realized that many fans missed the old camera features, so we reverted this change while preserving the stability upgrades! The Premium Shop now has some upgrades! Based on your feedback regarding weekly rotation size, we are planning to have 8 items/bundles per week going forward.Speaking of rotation, we have upgraded the Premium Shop interface to display rotated items and furniture in more detail. Now you can better see how they fit into your valley. Royal tools were made available to all participants during their visit to the Valley. Also includes a camera. Don't forget to check your mailbox from time to time. Villagers in your valley will now occasionally send you mail and gifts. The story continues in Disney's Dreamlight Valley: Rip in Time!

When we turned to Eternity Isle, it wasn't just the Valley that was receiving a wave of new content. Whether you're an avid scrambled coin player or planning a course on this mysterious island for the first time, keep up to date with this article.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley: Rift in Time Expansion Pass expands the horizons of the Valley with an all-new adventure in a mystical land lost in time. Build friendships with new villagers, uncover the secrets of new royal tools, and once again enjoy three massive new biomes! This vast adventure unfolds over three acts, with three different games released over the course of a year. All updates are included with your expansion pass purchase.

Subheading: Spark of Imagination

Act II of the expansion path The Spark of Imagination was released today. Pick up where the first act left off after the Your Eternal Reward quest, starting with The Sunken Ruins quest from Merlin and discover more secrets around Ancients Landing as you search for the titular Spark of Imagination. Hidden among this biome's awe-inspiring ancient structures is a secret temple that houses this mysterious artifact, and a race against time and its familiar foil, Jafar, begins.

If you want to take on a fascinating puzzle, you'll need all the help you can get from Eve from Disney and Pixar's WALLE, Gaston from Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and Disney's Rapunzel. Of course, the stakes in this adventure are getting higher and higher, and what better way to get an edge on the competition than with new friends?

Do you feel lucky?

Unlocking the secrets of the Spark of Imagination requires thinking outside the box. It's your lucky day when Oswald makes his grand debut in one of Walt Disney's first films. Help this mischievous new friend close in on Jafar's plans while literally breaking down communication barriers and surrendering to his patented string of luck.

In addition to playing a key role in the second act of the “Rip in Time” storyline, Oswald brings a zest for life to the Valley with a series of unforgettable friendship quests. Inspired by his black-and-white origins, get ready for an homage to the silent film era, from an anthropomorphic alarm clock to literally what he calls the home of 1920s cinema.

Plus, if you're looking for a break from bright Technicolor, The Spark of Imagination has a wide selection of new pieces that lean into this iconic era and monochrome aesthetic. Whether you admire the bold silhouette of Oswaldian's suit or want to befriend his black-and-white version of Eternity's animal companions, you're sure to make your mark on the Valley.

Upgrades and new crafting opportunities abound!

If you dig into the second act of the expansion pass, you'll also receive a major upgrade to Royal Hourglass. We've increased the maximum level of this tool to 4, allowing you to unlock and craft new furniture, and new ways to use Time Bending Station.

First, we've added new ancient parts and fragments to find and collect. Utilizing these materials, time-bending stations bring iconic Disney and Pixar stories to life, from the Metro entrance in Disney and Pixar's Ratatouille to King Triton's throne in Disney's The Little Mermaid. Find new furniture items to craft with!

Upgrading Royal Hourglass also unlocks Time Bending Stations' demolition and upcycling capabilities. If you have extra Ancient Parts, Fragments, Gifts, or Ancient Cores, dismantling them will give you special new currency, one for each of these four item types, to craft other items of the same category. can be upcycled for We hope that this will make better use of unused resources and give them new usefulness.

Scramble Coins Step Up Your Game

Finally, get ready to uncover some tricky new strategies for scrambled coins with a variety of new numbers to unlock.

If you prefer a support-oriented playstyle, Mike Wazowski from Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc. strengthens nearby allies by increasing the number of coins you collect. Next is Oswald. His unique risk-versus-reward mechanism allows you to make four moves as long as each move lands on a coin. If you fail to collect a coin with any of these moves, the sprint ends for that turn.

We can't wait to discover other new Scramble Coin figures and show you bold new strategies!

We're so excited for you to explore and experience everything the Thrills and Frills update and Disney Dreamlight Valley Act 2: Rift in Time Expansion Pass has to offer. Connect with us on our official social media accounts below and tag us in your in-game photos.

As always, if you're having trouble playing Disney Dreamlight Valley, we recommend checking out the known issues here first. If you can't find the issue you're experiencing, please contact our support team using our contact form. Having trouble with a particular quest or objective? Check out our friendly Discord community for more Disney Dreamlight Valley tips and tricks.

See you in the valley!

