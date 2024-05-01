Social work special event highlights BIPOC life stories and inspiration





“Each of you has a voice, and we encourage you to become partners in your community,” said DSW, assistant professor of social work, during this spring’s “Meeting the Moment: Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC).” , said Juan Rios, LCSW. Tech Leader Voices” event. It provided insight, discussion, and impactful lessons on how diverse perspectives can drive social change in technology.

In Bethany Hall, Mr. Rios spoke to a large and enthusiastic gathering of students, faculty, administrators, and special guests. He celebrated the fact that there were students from multiple disciplines in the room. “We want to partner with you [and] We want to find ways to work at lightning speed,” he says, adding that different business sectors can collaborate to learn how social work can benefit people with disparities. talked about what he was doing.

There were representatives from the computer science department, chemical engineering, law, and design students, as well as the student and faculty community expected to focus on social work. Everyone was there to explore the intersection of technology and social impact through the powerful medium of storytelling shared by technology industry leaders.

Rios emphasized that one aspect of modern social work, particularly the projects he oversees, is “working together to solve problems through an interdisciplinary framework.” We cannot continue to work in silos, he pointed out. Rios promised an ecosystem of support for BIPOC students and asked for supportive input. He went on to introduce Dr. Magdalene (Maggie) Cherry, a board-certified physician and facilitator. Dr. Magdalene (Maggie) Cherry is a board-certified physician and health equity advocate who works at Google and speaks about intersectionality in medicine, social science, his work, and conversations.

“Could you give us a chance to think beyond today?” she asked, sharing her real-life experiences and “telling stories of the very people who are leading change, bound by the qualifications and degrees they have.” He warned attendees not to accidentally ignore the Dr. Cherry described the aforementioned speakers as storytellers, setting the tone for an evening of sometimes moving, powerful, and insightful social work explanations.

Featured speakers include Spotify Director Jerrell Peterson; Dr. Samuel Bradley, MSW, Professor of Macrosocial Work, Equity, Justice, and Inclusion. Elizabeth Amadiz, Community Enablement Manager at Lotic Ai. The program includes “TechTalks,” lightning talks in which the evening's presenters share their real-life experiences navigating the technology journey, and “TechTable,” a conversation about rethinking the intersectionality of technology innovation and social work. was included.

Dr. Cherry told her story of resilience, becoming a doctor, fulfilling the wishes of her immigrant parents, and then losing both of them to COVID-19 within five weeks. At the time, she was about to finish her training as a medical resident, but she had such a traumatic experience that she changed her trajectory from medicine to working in Google's equity division. Told. “When I walked into a room, people often didn't believe I was a doctor,” she said. “I wore a white coat and had a badge credential with all the letters on it. And for people to believe I was a doctor, they would need verification from a white colleague. It happened often.”

She said things like this happen in the ICU, even when people are dying, and Dr. Cherry was there to give them instructions on what to do next. “Someone said, 'Well, I don't believe what you're saying.'” Coming from Haiti, she wonders why she's fighting this trend when her parents have been sacrificed. So she embarked on a journey to South Africa that would change her life. Upon her return, she applied for her Google job on a whim, hoping to find another way to level the playing field for people of color in the workforce. Dr. Chery accepted the position and she joined her Product Inclusion & Equity team at Google.

“It was May 1, 2020,” she recalls. “I lost my parents. The doctors who worked at the medical facility didn't care about what I was going through. I relied on my faith and I relied on the community that rushed to help me. ” [when I lost my parents]And if you were to ask me if I thought I'd spend my life working at Google and teaching people how to build equity and equity by design, I'd say you're crazy. ”

The evening was filled with stories like Dr. Cherries's, all of whom demonstrated a common passion for social justice, equity, and inclusion, and how hard work and innovation can help, even if the path is not common. It became clear to the audience that it was possible. Experiences of doing unconventional things that go against society's and parents' expectations (Dr. Samuel Bradley, a social work professor who specializes in DEI, went to music school when his father was a pastor) (He says he used to go there.) unified them.

“We created a program at Boston University called the Black Leadership Initiative, which takes in about 20 MSW students each year and introduces them to African-centered values, African-centered perspectives, and the practice of social work. I teach,” Dr. Bradley said. “This helps educators change their dualistic thinking about social work and gives students an opportunity to think about social work practice as being about culture.”

“Meeting the Moment” was hosted by the Master of Social Work and Master of Public Administration programs and sponsored by the College of Arts and Sciences, Center for Faculty Development, Buccino Leadership Institute, Office of the Graduate School, and Academy of Applied Analysis.

