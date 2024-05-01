Email reveals Microsoft's concerns about Google's AI advances in 2019





Microsoft's investment in OpenAI may have been prompted by concerns about Google's AI advances. In a 2019 email, a Microsoft executive said he was “very, very concerned” about Google's AI capabilities. The emails were made public as part of the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against Google.

Thank you for registering!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.Download the app

Newly unearthed emails show that Microsoft was “very concerned” about Google's capabilities in artificial intelligence in 2019, which may have spurred its investment in OpenAI.

In a lengthy email, Microsoft Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott told CEOs Satya Nadella and Bill Gates that Google's AI-powered Gmail autocomplete has gotten “horribly better.” “I'm doing it,” he said.

He mentioned machine learning, adding that Microsoft is “several years behind our competitors in terms of scale in ML.”

The email, with the subject line “Thoughts on OpenAI,” was made public on Tuesday as part of the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against Google. Most of Scott's emails were redacted.

In response, Nadella said the email emphasized “why we should do this” and copied Microsoft's chief financial officer, Amy Hood, onto the chain.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment outside of normal business hours.

In 2019, Microsoft made the first $1 billion investment in a multi-billion dollar partnership with OpenAI.

Microsoft has benefited from well-timed investments ever since.

After increasing public and investor interest in AI after ChatGPT, Microsoft was able to act quickly and incorporate OpenAI's hot technology into existing products such as Bing and Microsoft 365. .

The speed at which Microsoft was releasing AI products even led some to wonder if its biggest rival, Google, was being left behind.

Google, a pioneer in AI technology, has since sought to counter narratives that it is lagging behind Microsoft. The company has released several products that compete with OpenAI's releases, including Bard, an AI-powered chatbot, and his AI model named Gemini.

Email exchanges from 2019 also show how Microsoft was keeping tabs on its rivals, with Scott calling the scale of OpenAI, DeepMind and Google Brain's AI ambitions “interesting.” In mentioning competitors' efforts, Scott mentioned his Google data center design and distributed systems architecture.

Scott touched on Microsoft's AI talent, saying the Bing, Vision and Voice teams have “very smart” people with machine learning expertise. He added that teams face constraints in scaling their ambitions, which suggests why Microsoft saw potential in partnering with OpenAI to realize its AI ambitions. added.

Scott said that when Open AI, Deep Mind, and Google Brain were competing to see who could pull off the “most impressive gameplay stunts,” he was “very dismissive of their efforts,” but that he was “wrong with that.” It was,” he added.

Please read the unedited portion of the email below. RL refers to reinforcement learning, NLP refers to natural language processing, and BERT refers to bidirectional encoder representation from transformers.

From: Kevin Scott Sent: Wednesday, June 12, 2019 7:16:11 AM To: Satya Nadella; Bill Gates Subject: Re: Thoughts on OpenAI

[Redacted]

What's interesting about what Open AI, Deep Mind, and Google Brain are doing is the scale of their ambitions, which range from data center design to computing silicon, networks, distributed system architectures, numerical optimizers, compilers, and programming frames. It's how we drive everything, right down to the work we do. , and high-level abstractions at the disposal of model developers. When all these programs were competing to see which RL system could accomplish the most impressive gameplay stunts, I had a huge disregard for their efforts. That was a mistake. When they took all the infrastructure they had built and built NLP models that we couldn't easily replicate, I started taking things more seriously. And I got really worried trying to figure out where the feature gaps were between Google and us when it came to training models. As it turned out, just replicating BERT-large wasn't easy for us. Although we had a model template, it took up to six months to train the model because our infrastructure was not up to the task. Google had been using BERT for at least six months prior to that, so the amount of time it took to jointly hack the ability to train a 340 million parameter model was spent on getting it into production and on the next It took me a year to figure out how to move through the stages. A larger, more interesting model. We are already seeing the results of that effort in our competitive analysis of their products. One of the competitive metrics we look at for Q&A has jumped 10 percentage points in Google search thanks to models like BERT. Gmail's autocomplete is especially useful in mobile apps, but it's getting horribly better.[Redacted]We have some really smart ML people on Bind, the vision team, and the speech team. However, the core deep learning teams of each of these large teams are very small, and their ambitions are also constrained. So even if we start providing resources, we still have to go through a learning process to scale. And we are several years behind our competitors in terms of ML scale.[Redacted]From: Satya NadellaTo: Kevin ScottCC: Amy Hood Sent: 6/12/2019 6:02:47 PMSubject: Re: Thoughts on OpenAIV Explaining why we need to do this and why we secure the infrastructure It's a very good email that people do.Amy – Sent from Windows 10 Mail

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/satya-nadella-bill-gates-microsoft-concern-google-rivals-ai-emails-2024-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos