Pax8s' new CEO Scott Chasin talks innovation, marketplaces, and the next chapter for Pax8s





We're pretty happy with our vision of where we want to take this. We truly believe that if we stay focused, execute, listen to our partners and deliver the value they want, we will continue to lead the market. That's exactly what we're trying to do, says Pax8 CEO. Scott Chasin.

Scott Chasin said Pax8's number one goal is to deliver continued value to its partners as a technology-enabled marketplace with a large-scale opportunity roadmap.

Chasin, Pax8s' new CEO, told CRN in an exclusive interview that the company has no intention of slowing down in terms of continuing to invest in the future of capturing this market.

Chasin was named the Denver-based cloud distributor's new CEO on Wednesday after its founder and former CEO John Street stepped down to continue as chairman of the company's board.

The new CEO joined Pax8 as CTO in 2021 and has been a key figure and visionary behind the revamped cloud marketplace announced at Pax8's inaugural Beyond conference last year.

Chasin said he feels pretty good about the future direction. We truly believe that if we just focus, execute, listen to our partners and deliver the value they want, we will continue to lead the market, and that's exactly what we're trying to do. is.

He said he is humbled, honored and excited about the opportunity in his new role.

He said I am motivated and have a lot of work to do. It's powerful to have a team that can work together, be at the top of their game, and execute alongside you. When you're on a mission and you're working on it together, there's no summit you can't reach.

As for what will happen in Pax8's next chapter, he said the goal is to make the company profitable, provide value to partners, and innovate in the future of the cloud market.

For us, that's the worst, he said. Continue to deliver what you've always delivered and drive differentiation through technology and innovation. The old model doesn't work anymore, so there's an opportunity here to paint a picture of the future and actually deliver it, and that's what we're trying to do.

CRN spoke with Chasin to find out more about what he's focusing on first, cloud marketplaces, Pax8's upcoming Beyond conference, and more.

What is the first task you plan to tackle?

Everything in terms of running a business. We are planning a large-scale event in June.This is our second Beyond [conference] And this is going to blow the first one out of the water. In October we also announced Beyond Berlin, so we're taking it to Europe. I think this will be the best show for managed service providers for a long time, not just in Berlin in his June and his October. The energy, buzz, networking, presentations, innovation, and of course the entertainment will be great. The team takes Beyond quite seriously. We are also a hyper-growth company and continue to address the entire addressable market. So it's about focusing on the short term, like Beyond, and then focusing on the outside world, which is executing on an innovative product roadmap that we think will add value to our MSP partners for years to come. It is a combination of guessing.

Will the new CEO affect the structure of the company? Are there any other changes?

No, you won't see anything important regarding the structure. We've been working on building this team for the last few years. This is truly the beginning of our next chapter as we focus on innovation, leverage the market share we have, and continue to create value for our partners. We have a structure, we have a management team, we have some small additions that we plan to announce, but overall we have a core team in place.

Will Pax8 make more job cuts this year?

No, there are no plans for additional layoffs. Our plan is to make a profit and we are getting close to it. This is an opportunity for us. We've invested heavily in research and development over the past three years, and this will be an opportunity to really showcase a lot of that research and development, not only at Beyond, but also at Beyond Beyond. We have no intention of slowing down in terms of continuing to invest in the future of capturing this market. That's part of the DNA that will always be present in this new chapter, and that's what I want to emphasize from now on. It's innovation, it's data, it's AI, it's a continuous cycle of value creation for our partners, and it's what builds markets for the future. We are excited about this year in terms of events, announcements, innovation, and monetization of Pax8. This is a profitable year for Pax8.

In an internal email from former CEO John Street regarding Pax8's layoffs, John said Pax8's trajectory is only going upwards. As the new CEO, how do you plan to deliver on that promise?

We do this by listening to our partners, understanding their needs, and delivering value. And we believe technology and innovation are the way to make that happen. Our partners live in a world of scarcity. We lack resources, budget, and human resources. We're thinking about an extensive roadmap of opportunities to address that shortfall through efficiency and automation focused on supporting commerce and its growth.

We keep hammering home this message, and it's Pax8's first principle: Their growth is our growth. This is why Pax8 Academy was successful, and this is why Beyond is successful. We truly believe that. The key is how to get your partner to make more money, how to save money, and how to reduce risk. Of course, this is a universal guidebook for any business, but we are passionate every day about how we can deliver value to our partners that addresses it.

I know you don't like the word distributor, but is Pax8 becoming more of a technology company than a distributor?

Marketplace, we don't like that word because it just represents the past. I don't think it accurately reflects the needs of partners today. Marketplaces are about understanding relationships and the lifecycle of those relationships, whether they're customers, vendors, or partners. There is a huge opportunity to innovate the future of marketplaces. We have a very good idea and a very interesting roadmap that will take many years in terms of value creation for both our partners and Pax8. Our number one goal is to deliver continued value to our partners, and we do that as a technology-enabled marketplace.

When will the revamped Cloud Marketplace be generally available?

You'll see and hear all about it on Beyond.

Is the innovation happening at Pax8 the beginning of a new cloud marketplace era? Call it that?

I would call it that. One of our challenges is to educate the market about what a marketplace is. We believe the future of the market is data and AI. That ability is the ability to solve a partner's missing needs, efficiently drive solution consumption, and ultimately manage relationships that are critical to the partner's business. It allows for their growth as well as the ability to manage risks. There is work to be done on what marketplaces are and what marketplaces will be in the future. But what I can tell you is that we're going to see glimpses of that in Beyond, and it's going to be rolled out to our partners very soon.

What else can you tease about Pax8 Beyond?

Not so much. The biggest thing we can do for Beyond is [Denver] Nuggets win again.

What is your strategy to stay ahead of competitors like TD Synnex and Ingram Micro?

I reply, we keep our heads down. We have a pretty innovative roadmap and that's our top priority. We believe that if we take action and take care of our partners, that is enough. In terms of how we move forward, it's an execution and a mountain climb. This is true to our partners' needs and executes on this roadmap that we've been working on with our partners for years. We're pretty happy with our vision of where we want to take this. We truly believe that if we just focus, execute, listen to our partners and deliver the value they want, we will continue to lead the market, and that's exactly what we're trying to do. is.

How will Pax8 gain more market share from its competitors?

Going back to the market to watch, it's huge. If you just look at the SMB opportunity, it's not about share shifting or stealing market share, it's about gaining share. It's about going out and delivering value where our customers want it, and that's our focus. We honestly believe the world needs the modern business built on the cloud that we're building. And today we accomplished that. But what we're focused on is how do we continue to deliver and how do we build this innovation engine on top of this amazing value proposition that we already have? . For us, that's the worst. Let's continue to deliver what we've always delivered and drive differentiation through technology and innovation. The old model doesn't work anymore, so there's an opportunity here to paint a picture of the future and actually deliver it, and that's what we're trying to do.

What is your M&A strategy as CEO?

We're always interested in the opportunities that are out there, and when you see something you like, take a closer look at it. The curious nature of Pax8 can be seen historically and as an indicator of where we may go in the future. The industry is consolidating and has been for some time. There are a lot of opportunities out there, and a lot of those moments are driven by the market. When opportunities surface, be there. The past is probably a good indicator of future opportunities.

What is your strategy for adding more vendors to the market?

We have a big strategy around that, and this is what will come after Beyond, and we'd like to share some of our thinking on that. It's both automation and innovation. I can't reveal much more, but I think this is an attractive opportunity for us and really paints a picture of what the market will be in the future.

How would you describe yourself as a leader?

I am determined and lead with passion. I have a philosophy that I call passion engineering. We all have tanks, these reservoirs, that we can fill with passion. Because they are finite, they can also become depleted quickly, a phenomenon some call burnout. As leaders, it's our job to understand each member of our team and how to fill their reservoirs. Most of the time, the tank is filled with inspiration and creating a vision to drive the mission. I often use my vision to picture what's at the top of the mountain, and then just the grit and determination to see it through. For me, a lot of the leadership and business acumen I've gained; [John Street]. Throughout my career, I've been fortunate to have had great mentors from the age of 23 to his 53, and I've been able to learn from them and have a front row seat. Not only did I have a front row seat, I was able to spend time with them in the trenches. . I think John and I share many of the same qualities because of our relationship over the past 30 years.

As the new CEO, what message do you send to your partners (both MSPs and vendors) going forward, and what does the next chapter mean for Pax8?

You haven't seen anything yet. We were committed to continuing to contribute and provide value to our partners. We were going to do whatever it took to help them grow, save them money, and reduce their risk, it's in our DNA. The company was looking to leverage technology to innovate to create even more value. This is a new chapter that seriously discusses how technology, including data and AI, will impact the growth of companies. We are the market of the future.

