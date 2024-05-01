Former Google employee fired for protesting Israel deal files complaint claiming protected speech





New York CNN —

Dozens of former Google employees filed complaints Tuesday with the U.S. Labor Relations Board after they were fired or placed on administrative leave last month for protesting a cloud computing contract with the Israeli government.

The complaint alleges that Google retaliated against the workers for their participation (or perceived participation) in protected collective activity, a peaceful, non-disruptive protest that directly and explicitly related to working conditions. He is accused of doing so.

No Tech for Apartheid, a group made up of Google and Amazon workers who organized the protests last month, said the workers are demanding their jobs back and unpaid wages.

A Google spokesperson said in a statement that the protests were a clear example of employees disrupting or occupying workspaces or making other employees feel threatened or unsafe.

Their behavior is completely unacceptable by any standard and is widely regarded as such, the spokesperson said. We have carefully reviewed and reaffirmed that all those whose employment has been terminated are directly and decisively involved in the disturbance within the building. We are confident in our position and support the actions we have taken.

Last month's protests saw employees stage sit-ins inside Google's offices in New York City and Sunnyvale, California. In Sunnyvale, an employee entered Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian's office, according to No Tech for Apartheid.

No Tech for Apartheid announced last week that 50 Google employees had been fired in connection with the protests. The group claimed that some fired workers were passive bystanders and did not actively participate in workplace activities.

A Google spokesperson told CNN last month that the company investigated a physical disturbance in the building on April 16.

Our investigation into these events has now concluded, and we have terminated the employment of additional employees found to have been directly involved in the disruptive activity, a Google spokesperson said at the time.

But the affected workers say they should not have been fired for protesting the company's actions.

We must resist Google's crackdown on worker organizing and hold Google accountable for retaliation against employees who demand ethical work practices. said Zelda Montez, a former Google software engineer, in a statement. statement.

Benjamin Sachs, Kestonbaum Professor of Labor and Industry at Harvard Law School, said employees, including Googlers, have the right to protest working conditions through concerted action, and that protests about the type of work employees are expected to do are protected. He said that there is a possibility that Even sit-ins can be conservation activities under certain circumstances, but this is not always the case. It depends on the facts. It also depends on how disruptive the protest is, whether the employer's property is seized, etc. [and] period when work is stopped.

Protests by Google employees against a cloud computing contract with the Israeli government come as a result of an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants that killed about 1,200 people in Israel, and an Israeli counterattack in the Gaza Strip that has now killed 30,000 people. More than half a year has passed since more than 4,183 people died. In Gaza, according to a tally by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. More than 70% of those killed in Gaza were women and children, the ministry said.

The continuing massacre of civilians in Gaza has deeply divided Americans, and protests over the U.S. government and corporate support for Israel have erupted on college campuses and across American businesses in recent weeks.

In response to the protests at Google, CEO Sundar Pichai sent a companywide letter asking employees to keep politics out of the workplace. Pichai told employees this is a business and this is not the place for behavior that disturbs co-workers. Pichai went on to ask Googlers not to fight over disruptive issues or discuss politics in the workplace.

CNN's Catherine Thorbecke contributed to this report.

