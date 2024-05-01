New Industry Blueprint's Information Technology Research Group says data literacy is the key to innovation and efficiency





In today's digital environment, helping organizations navigate the complexities of data management and analysis is paramount. With Info-Tech's latest research-backed blueprint, Promote Data Literacy in Your Organization, data leaders gain insights to develop a data-literate workforce and drive transformative impact can do. By addressing the challenges and highlighting the importance of data fluency, this blueprint provides leaders with an actionable strategy to foster a culture where data proficiency drives innovation and competitive advantage. provided to you.

TORONTO , May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Organizations grappling with the complexity of managing and analyzing ever-increasing amounts of data face significant challenges in extracting the full potential and value from their data assets. I am. The increasing volume and diversity of data, as well as the rapid pace of technological advancement, has created an urgent need to improve data literacy at all levels of the workforce. Recognizing these challenges, Info-Tech Research Group has released its latest research blueprint, Promote Data Literacy in Your Organization. This research gives data leaders the tools to foster a culture where data fluency drives innovation, efficiency, and competitive advantage.

“As organizations accelerate their digital transformation, a lack of data literacy is cited as a common reason for data adoption failure, hindering data-driven initiatives,” said Research Analyst, Info-Tech Research Group. Ruyi Sun said. “Making complex data topics real and easy to learn is a huge challenge for data leaders, who often don’t have the skills or the budget to make changes and leverage resources.”

Info-Tech research identifies common gaps in data literacy education, with many programs offering standard content but often neglecting to cover important data management concepts It has been pointed out that. Additionally, data leaders often struggle to accurately identify effective, personalized learning objectives and paths for different roles in their organization. This blueprint emphasizes the importance of basic data management knowledge and advocates educational strategies to help all team members understand and effectively use their organization's data. This approach is the key to becoming a truly data-driven organization.

“Not everyone needs the same level of data skills, but everyone in the organization, including business roles, needs a basic understanding of data management concepts,” Sun explains. To do. “A better understanding of the enablers of data management will help people understand the importance, purpose, and impact of data initiatives, how data projects can be used to solve business problems, and how companies can It helps us understand the collaboration and support we need from across the board.”

The company advises simplifying core data management concepts and breaking them down into roles or personas with clear learning outcomes. This approach allows data leaders to foster increased data literacy within their organizations. Doing so will improve the effectiveness of upskilling efforts, facilitate better data communication, and deepen understanding of the roles and processes involved in data management practices.

Info-Tech's latest resource outlines a four-step approach to promoting data literacy.

Create personas: Create personas based on an individual's job function and comfort level to reflect the appropriate level of data literacy.

Identify learning outcomes: Identify learning outcomes for your data literacy program by focusing on what your target personas need to know about each important data area.

Build a data literacy program: Prioritize key data areas and design a data literacy program based on your organization's maturity level and data strategic goals.

Communication and Effectiveness Measurement: Establish a communication plan for continuous improvement and define metrics to evaluate program effectiveness.

Challenges can arise when quantifying the tangible benefits of data literacy programs. While improvements such as stronger data skills and improved collaboration between data and business teams are often intangible outcomes, Info-Tech helps data leaders estimate the value these improvements add. , recommends that it is essential to be clearly articulated. This estimate helps communicate program impact, align with the organization's strategic goals, and advance its mission and vision.

