Prices cut to all-time lows ahead of Google's Pixel 7A and Pixel 8A announcements





The affordable Google Pixel 7A is a great way to get a flagship-like phone without paying flagship-level prices. There's been a lot of Pixel 7A deals popping up lately, but the current $160 discount at Woot is the best we've seen so far. With Google I/O 2024 just around the corner and the Pixel 8A likely coming, it might not be long before we see the Pixel 7A. But at an unbelievable price of just $340, it's getting a hell of a send-off. What are the drawbacks? You need to choose between calm blue (ocean) and black (charcoal). Would you prefer another color? Read.

Want to buy a new phone from Amazon? The Pixel 7A is marked down to just $349 for a limited time, and only in Charcoal. Best Buy also matched the $349 price with more color options this time around, and Google also dropped the price by $150, including the beautiful coral finish you see at the top of this page. All of these options are a bit more expensive than Woot's deal, but it's good to have options, right?

Although the Pixel 7A is designed as an entry-level device, it's still powerful enough to take the crown as the best phone under $500. It's powered by Google's Tensor G2 chip, the same one that powers the Pixel 7. It also has a 64-megapixel camera and his 6.1-inch, 90Hz display, as well as great features like face unlock and wireless charging, making it a notable upgrade over its predecessor. Pixel A smartphones help bridge the gap between his affordable Pixel line and more premium flagship products. Battery life for mixed use is also up to 24 hours.

If the Pixel 7A model isn't what you're looking for, there are plenty of Google Pixel deals across the entire range. Would you prefer your phone to have the Apple logo on the back? Our list of the best iPhone deals is waiting to save you money.

