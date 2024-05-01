Governor Murphy cuts ribbon at HAX US headquarters in Newark





May 1, 2024

Read in 5 minutes

NJ's Strategic Innovation Center will support 100 new companies and create at least 2,500 new jobs over the next five years

NEWARK, NJ (May 1, 2024) Governor Phil Murphy, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, and New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) joined company executives yesterday to visit HAX, LLC's new U.S. flagship headquarters at 707 Street held a ribbon cutting. Broad Street in Newark. HAX is a startup development program for pre-seed hard technology companies with offices around the world supporting startups and entrepreneurs with investment capital, mentorship, and collaboration.

One of my administration's key priorities is to expand our innovation economy by providing critical resources to entrepreneurs seeking to bring world-class ideas to New Jersey, said Governor Phil Murphy. Ta. HAX's investment in Newark and New Jersey is a testament to the diverse talent pool the Garden State has to offer. From HAX to Princeton AI Hub to Helix and Edgeworks, New Jersey's innovation story is evolving, and our investments in this space will lead to long-term, sustainable economic growth.

Managed by Princeton-based venture capital firm SOSV, HAX includes an initial investment of $250,000 in each participating company, 180 days of hands-on collaboration, a global community for early-stage founders building hard technology, and more. , provides support to start-up companies. Startup. The 35,000 square foot space on Broad Street includes chemical, mechanical and electrical engineering labs, tools and workspace for 3D printing, manual metal fabrication, computer numerical control machining, laser cutting and more. Since May 2022, 32 HAX-supported startups have operated out of the company's temporary space in Newark.

Ive has long challenged the idea that cities lack a suitable workforce. What we lack is proper investment, said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. HAX's investment in Newark is more than appropriate as we recognize that innovation, creativity, collaboration and hard work are etched in our history and in our DNA. The opening of HAX accelerates Newark's rise as a new global hub for manufacturing and innovation. We would like to thank HAX and our supporters at Invest Newark and the Newark Alliance for this important partnership, and thank Governor Murphy, the legislators who support us, and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

In 2021, SOSV issued a request for proposals (RFP) regarding its intent to establish a U.S. headquarters for HAX. After submitting responses to the RFP and presenting potential locations to SOSV leadership, NJEDA was awarded her RFP. New Jersey is one of several states on the East Coast and Midwest to file a response. Both entities signed a letter of intent in which both NJEDA and SOSV will invest his $25 million in the formation of HAX, LLC. As part of SOSV's contribution, he has committed to bringing 100 companies into his HAX program over the next five years and investing $25 million into these startups. Companies participating in the HAX program are expected to create at least 2,500 new high-wage jobs in the region and attract millions of dollars in new capital.

HAX also advances Governor Murphy's economic initiatives by serving as New Jersey's flagship Strategic Innovation Center (SIC). SIC is a facility that supports research and development, innovation, and entrepreneurship through mentorship, networking opportunities, hands-on training, business support services, and educational opportunities. SIC can be an accelerator like HAX, or an incubator or research center. Having a physical location where entrepreneurs can collaborate can help support new and diverse innovators and foster long-term economic growth.

In late 2022, NJEDA approved HAX for the NJ Accelerate program. Through NJ Accelerate, NJEDA matches investments from approved startup programs with New Jersey-based startups within six months of graduating from a participating accelerator program. NJEDA matches come in the form of direct loans of up to $250,000. HAX is one of five startup development programs currently approved to participate in NJ Accelerate.

NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan said that under Governor Murphy's leadership, New Jersey has invested significantly in innovative technology startups, creating jobs and strengthening the economy. He said that Newark is an ideal location for entrepreneurs looking to collaborate, create, and hone their skills in climate technology, industrial automation, and healthcare. Leveraging NJEDA-supported initiatives such as the Strategic Innovation Center Program, accelerators like HAX empower New Jersey startups, help them revolutionize global markets, and increase workplace diversity and community engagement. This has led to increased educational opportunities for the community. When we invest in New Jersey's innovation economy, we invest in entire communities, small businesses, and cutting-edge technology.

“Today marks a monumental step in expanding New Jersey’s innovation economy, and we applaud Governor Murphy’s commitment to fostering innovation opportunities across our great state. It is with great pride that I witness the beginning of a new dawn for domestic reindustrialization, said Senator M. Teresa Ruiz. Developing fast-growing economic opportunities and strengthening New Jersey's position as a center of economic prosperity and transformative growth.”

The grand opening of HAX, LLC's U.S. flagship headquarters in our district is not only about the company's growth, but also about the vitality of our community and the opportunities we offer businesses looking to thrive in New Jersey. That means, said Rep. Eliana Pinter Marin (D). Essex). I'm proud of the Legislature's creativity and thoughtfulness in creating tax incentive programs that attract these innovative companies. By providing seed funding, mentorship, and collaborative opportunities, HAX serves as a vital catalyst to further propel Newark to the forefront of innovation and economic prosperity.

SOSV is also working to establish relationships with universities such as New Jersey Institute of Technology, Princeton University, Rutgers University, and Stevens Institute of Technology. SOSV also hosts groups such as Newark Youth Career Pathways, attends lectures such as The Newark Summit, and presents his first HAX-A-THON during Newark Tech Week for local high school students. We have also been active in the Newark community by organizing events.

“The state of New Jersey showed great foresight when it decided to support HAX in establishing its new Newark headquarters,” said Sean O'Sullivan, managing general partner at SOSV. This is the perfect location, especially since SOSV, with his NJEDA support, has an incredibly well-equipped and staffed facility that attracts exactly the type of founders we want to support. This is because they were able to construct the . They come from all over the country and around the world, and from our location here in Newark, we have a great opportunity to take in all of the tremendous possibilities and resources that New Jersey has to offer. ”

“When we began looking for a new headquarters for HAX in the United States, we were looking for an ecosystem that could be the birthplace of America's re-industrialization. We wanted world-class talent close to some of America's largest industries. “We have all the industrial heritage and infrastructure in the world to support our expansion, and Newark has it all,” said Duncan Turner, HAX Manager Director and SOSV General Partner. ”. New Jersey has been committed to renewable generation powering the grid for decades. Our region is home to some truly outstanding universities, with faculties that develop the intellectual and human resources that will shape the world for generations to come. We are also just a short train ride from two of the world's best sources of venture capital. This is a truly unique place. ”

About NJEDA

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) serves as the nation's primary agency for promoting economic growth. NJEDA focuses on critical strategies to build strong, dynamic communities, create good jobs for New Jerseyans, and provide a path to a stronger, more just economy. We are committed to making the country a national model for sustainable economic development. Through partnerships with diverse stakeholders, NJEDA develops and implements initiatives that improve the state's economic vitality and quality of life and strengthen New Jersey's long-term economic competitiveness.

For more information about NJEDA resources for businesses, call NJEDA Customer Care at 844-965-1125 or visit https://www.njeda.gov and follow @NewJerseyEDA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn please.

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.njeda.gov/governor-murphy-cuts-the-ribbon-at-hax-flagship-u-s-hq-in-newark/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos