10+ Can't Miss Houston's Business and Innovation Event in May





From pitching contests to expert speaker summits, May is full of opportunities for Houston innovators.

Mark your calendars and register for our roundup of events you won't want to miss.

Note: This post may be updated to include additional events.

The current state of the world economy in Houston, May 2nd

Explore the complexities of Houston's global economy, analyze the challenges and opportunities ahead, and chart a path to sustainable growth in the years to come at this business conference hosted by the Greater Houston Partnership. A highlight of the day will be a presentation by Patrick Jankowski, the Partnership's chief economist, who will share insights on the role global trade plays in regional growth.

Panel Discussion Speaker: Kurt Heim, Daikin Comfort Vice President of Environmental Advancement Moderator: George Y. Gonzalez, Partner Haynes Boone LLP May 3 Transformative Healthcare Innovation Across TMC

This symposium will feature a wealth of discussion, presentation, and networking opportunities. Learn about the latest advances in medical technology and how they're shaping the future of healthcare. This event will be held in person at his TMC3 Collaboration Building, so come prepared to interact with industry experts and healthcare enthusiasts.

This event will be held at the TMC3 Collaboration Building on Friday, May 3rd from 9am to 3:30pm. Click here to register.

Offshore Technology Conference from May 6th to 9th.

Since 1969, the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) has served as a central hub, bringing together energy professionals from around the world to share ideas and innovation, and to discuss, debate and build consensus on the most pressing topics facing the offshore energy sector. has played the role of

The conference will be held from Monday, May 7th through Thursday, May 9th at NRG Park. Click here to register.

May 7th Small Business Awards Houston

The theme for this year's awards luncheon is “SBA Awards Presented by SCORE Goes to Space,” celebrating Houston's expansion into space with two incredible guest speakers and an optional How to Do Business with NASA workshop. Keynote speakers will be Stephanie Murphy of Aegis Aerospace and Arturo Machuca, director of the Houston Spaceport.

The event will be held at the Royal Sonesta Galleria Houston on Tuesday, May 7th from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Click here to register.

May 7th Technology + Tequila Talk: Innovation at Goal Park

Hear the process behind revitalizing public spaces like Goal Park in our next Tech+Tequila talk. Specifically, we explore how innovation plays a critical role in creating a safer and more dynamic environment for communities. Join the discussion about the intersection of art, philanthropy, and urban development and learn how projects like Goal Park are shaping the future of cities.

The event will be held at the Niels Esperson Building on Tuesday, May 7th from 6-8 p.m. Click here to register.

May 13th TECHSPO Houston 2024 Technology Expo

TECHSPO Houston brings together developers, brands, marketers, technology providers, designers, innovators and evangelists looking to lead the way in technology advancement. Watch exhibitors will showcase the next generation of advances in technology and innovation, including: Internet, mobile, adtech, martech, SaaS technology.

The event will be held at the Marriott Marquis on Monday, May 13th from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to register.

May 14th Evening with the Johnson & Johnson Immunology Team

As part of our search for promising scientific innovations, Johnson & Johnson's Innovative Medical Immunology team provides strategic priorities for the field.

Areas of focus for this program include bispecific for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, multispecific T cell engagers for deep cell depletion, and tissue T-Regs/stromal immune modulators. After the program, participants will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders and like-minded innovators at a reception. This networking session will provide participants with an opportunity to discuss ideas and further explore collaboration opportunities.

The event will be held at the Texas Medical Center on Tuesday, May 14th from 4 to 7 p.m. Click here to register.

May 16th Energy Underground

Energy Underground is a group of experts accelerating the energy transition in the Houston metropolitan area. At this conference of like-minded innovators, make industry connections, secure funding, share deals, and nominate people looking to join the energy workforce.

The event will be held at Cannon West Houston on Thursday, May 16th from noon to 1:00 p.m. Click here to register.

May 16th UH Tech Bridge: Innov8Hub Pitch Day

This event is your chance to immerse yourself in a vibrant startup ecosystem, network with industry experts, and discover the next big thing. Get ready to witness groundbreaking ideas and cutting-edge proposals from talented people.

The event will be held on Thursday, May 16th from 5:00pm to 7:30pm at the UH Tech Bridge. Click here to register.

May 18th Created by Getty Images Houston 2024

Attend this event to capture a variety of ready-to-upload content for your portfolio and enjoy valuable creative development opportunities. Connect, expand your network, and build meaningful relationships with fellow creators, collaborators, and colleagues. Attend interactive workshops to improve your skills and knowledge, and get tips for your creative endeavors.

The event begins Saturday, May 18th at 8:30 a.m. at Cannon West Houston. Click here to register.

May 22 Pearland Innovation Hub Anniversary

Spend an evening full of innovation, creativity and fun. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Pearland Innovation Hub members, partners and sponsors.

The event will be held on Spacio.us on Wednesday, May 22nd from 6pm to 8pm. Click here to register.

May 28th Texas Small Business Expo

The Texas Small Business Expo is a trade show, educational business-to-business conference, exhibition and networking event for entrepreneurs, startups, people who own a business or are looking to start their own business. Discuss strategy, learn how to solve tough business problems, gain valuable knowledge from business stakeholders, and connect with top vendors across industries.

The event will be held at Wakefield Clover on Tuesday, May 28th from 4pm to 9pm. Click here to register.

May 29 Bayou City Biopulse at Gensler

Join GHP for the next Bayou City Bio Pulse hosted by Gensler, a global architecture, design and planning firm. The event will feature panel discussions, tours of the Gensler space, VR walkthroughs, and more.

The event will be held at Gensler's office (2 Houston Center) on Wednesday, May 29th from 4-6 p.m. Click here to register.

